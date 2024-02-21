FACT SHEET: Biden-Harris Administration Announces Initiative to Strengthen Cybersecurity at U.S. Ports





Today, the Biden-Harris Administration will issue an executive order to strengthen the security of the nation's ports, alongside a series of additional actions that will strengthen maritime cybersecurity, strengthen our supply chains, and strengthen the states' industrial base -United. The administration will also announce plans to bring domestic land-based manufacturing capacity back to America to provide safe and secure cranes to U.S. ports through an investment of more than $20 billion in U.S. port infrastructure under the program of President Biden's investment in America. Today's actions are clear examples of the President's work to invest in America, secure the nation's supply chains, and strengthen the cybersecurity of our nation's critical infrastructure against 21st century threats, the priorities on which his administration has focused relentlessly since taking office.

The prosperity of the Americas is directly linked to maritime commerce and the integrated network of ports, terminals, ships, waterways and land connections that make up the United Nations Maritime Transport System (MTS). This complex system supports $5.4 trillion worth of economic activity each year, contributes to the employment of more than 31 million Americans, and supports nearly 95% of goods entering the United States. The security of our critical infrastructure remains a national imperative in an increasingly complex threat environment. . MTS owners and operators rely on digital systems to enable their operations, including maritime navigation, cargo movement, engineering, safety and security monitoring. These systems have revolutionized America's shipping industry and supply chains by improving the speed and efficiency of moving goods to market, but the increasing digital interconnectivity of our economy and supply chains has also introduced vulnerabilities that, if exploited, could have cascading impacts across the Americas. the ports, the economy and hard-working Americans every day.

Today's actions include:

President Biden will sign an executive order to strengthen the Department of Homeland Security's authority to directly address maritime cyber threats, including through cybersecurity standards to ensure the security of U.S. port networks and systems. Now, the U.S. Coast Guard will have express authority to respond to malicious cyber activity in the nation's MTS by requiring vessels and waterfront facilities to mitigate cyber conditions that could endanger the security of a vessel, a installation or port. The decree will also establish the mandatory reporting of cyber incidents or active cyber threats endangering any ship, port or waterfront installation. Additionally, the Coast Guard will now have the authority to control the movements of vessels that pose a known or suspected cyber threat to U.S. maritime infrastructure, and will be able to inspect vessels and facilities that pose a threat to our cybersecurity.

The U.S. Coast Guard will issue a maritime security directive on cyber risk management measures for ship-to-shore cranes manufactured by the People's Republic of China and located in strategic commercial seaports of the United States. Owners and operators of these cranes must recognize the directive and take a series of actions on these cranes and associated information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) systems. This action is a critical step in securing the digital ecosystem of our maritime infrastructure and addresses several vulnerabilities identified in the updated U.S. Maritime Advisory, 2024-00X Worldwide Foreign Adversarial Technological, Physical, and Cyber ​​Influence, released today 'today.

The U.S. Coast Guard has issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Cybersecurity in the Marine Transportation System. Every day, malicious cyber actors attempt to gain unauthorized access to MTS control systems and networks across the country. The proposed rule will strengthen these digital systems by establishing minimum cybersecurity requirements that meet international and industry-recognized standards to best manage cyber threats. These actions build on previous DHS actions, including those taken by the Transportation Security Administration, and reflect the Administration's commitment to leveraging regulatory requirements in an effort to protect critical infrastructure.

The Administration continues to meet the expectations of the American people by rebuilding America's industrial capacity to produce harbor cranes with trusted partners. The administration will invest more than $20 billion, including grants, in U.S. port infrastructure over the next five years as part of the President's Investing in America Agenda, including the bipartisan Infrastructure Act and the Inflation Reduction Act. As a result, PACECO Corp., a US-based subsidiary of Mitsui E&S Co., Ltd (Japan), is considering relocating its manufacturing capacity to the US for its crane production. PACECO has a long history in the container shipping industry, manufacturing the first dedicated ship-to-shore container crane in 1958 under the name PACECO Inc., and continued to manufacture cranes in the United States until the end 1980s. PACECO intends to partner with other trusted manufacturing companies to bring harbor crane manufacturing capabilities back to the United States for the first time in 30 years, pending final site selection and of the partner. The announcement is part of the Biden-Harris administration's fourth Investing in America tour, during which White House and administration officials are traveling across the country to highlight the impacts of the President's Investing in America agenda on communities, families, small businesses and the United States economy. and national security. It also follows efforts by the White House Council on Supply Chain Resilience to strengthen Americas supply chains, including addressing supply chain risks resulting from threats and vulnerabilities in American ports.

