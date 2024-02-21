After Alexey, Putin plans to begin a killing spree targeting Russian critics in Britain.





Alexei Navalny was ‘murdered’ by President Putin. Photo: Alami

President Vladimir Putin is currently planning a 'series of massacres' of UK-based Russian critics, an expert has warned.

Bill Browder, a leading campaigner and anti-corruption campaigner, has claimed that President Putin is seeking to remove at least a dozen people from the UK following the 'murder' of Alexei Navalny.

He would embark on a series of massacres involving all of Britain's enemies, he told the Mirror.

Anti-corruption activist Bill Browder speaks to James O'Brien.

The fact that he murders the most popular and prominent opposition politicians on sight without fear of repercussions means that those who oppose Putin in Russia and abroad are at much greater risk of being assassinated, he continued.

The murder of Alexei Navalny showed that Putin has lost all self-control and will embark on a massive international massacre of all enemies of Britain.

I believe there are at least a dozen people here who are at risk and they will focus on the high profile ones. Politicians are in danger.

Read more: Elon Musk briefly suspends Alexei Navalny's widow X account after she accused Putin of killing her husband.

Read more: Baseless accusations against Vladimir Putin over Alexei Navalny's death, Kremlin says

According to Novichok's widow, this came after it was revealed that President Putin's arch-enemy Navalny was murdered by Novichok.

A Russian anti-corruption leader died suddenly in a remote Arctic prison on Friday, with local media reporting he suffered a blood clot while officials remained tight-lipped about the cause.

His widow, Yulia Navalnaya, said the country would be waiting for traces of “another Putin's Novichok” to leave the body. He became addicted to the substance in 2020 and fell ill on a plane.

He received treatment in Germany, but bravely chose to return to Russia to continue his fight against the Kremlin regime. “We know exactly why Putin killed Alexei three days ago. We will tell you about this soon,” she said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alami

“We will also find out for sure who exactly and how this crime was committed. We will name names and show faces. The most important thing we can do for Alexei and for ourselves is to keep fighting.”

Russia had previously attempted to assassinate Sergei Skripal, a former spy who lived in Salisbury along with Novichok.

They failed, but Dawn Sturgess died after coming into contact with the substance.

