US warns allies Russia could put nuclear weapon into orbit this year





U.S. intelligence agencies have told its closest European allies that if Russia wanted to launch a nuclear weapon into orbit, it would likely do so this year, but might instead launch a harmless dummy warhead into orbit to let the West guess his abilities.

The assessment comes as U.S. intelligence officials conduct a series of rushed and classified briefings for their NATO and Asian allies, as details of the U.S. assessment of Russia's intentions begin to emerge.

U.S. intelligence agencies are sharply divided over President Vladimir V. Putin's plans. On Tuesday, Mr. Putin rejected the accusation that he intended to place a nuclear weapon in orbit and his defense minister said the intelligence warning was fabricated in an effort to get Congress to authorize more aid to Ukraine.

In a meeting with Defense Minister Sergei K. Shoigu, Putin said Russia has always been categorically opposed to placing nuclear weapons in space and has respected the Space Treaty. Outer Space Act of 1967, which prohibits the weaponization of space, including the placement of nuclear weapons in space. orbit.

We not only call for respect for the existing agreements we have in this area, he said, quoted by Russian state media, but we have repeatedly proposed strengthening these joint efforts.

On Wednesday, Mr. Putin reinforced the central role he believes Russia's nuclear arsenal plays in the country's defense: visiting an aircraft factory, he climbed into the bomb bay of a Tu-160M ​​strategic bomber, the most modern of the Russian fleet.

Mr. Putin has made no secret of his interest in modernizing Russia's Cold War-era delivery systems, such as the bomber, which can reach the United States and is designed to carry two dozen nuclear weapons. And he announced a fleet of new weapons, some of which are still in development, including the unmanned nuclear torpedo Poseidon, designed to cross the Pacific, without human control, to detonate on the west coast of the United States. (Russia has been less transparent about the accidents that accompanied testing of these new weapons.)

But a space weapon would be different. Unlike the rest of Russian or American arsenals, it would not be designed to strike cities or military sites, or any place on Earth. Instead, it would be nestled inside a satellite, capable of destroying swarms of commercial and military satellites circling alongside it in low Earth orbit, including those like Starlink that are rebuilding the world's communications capabilities. It was Ukraine's ability to connect its government, military and leaders around Starlink that played a critical role in the country's survival in the early months after the Russian invasion two years ago this week.

In the analysis the United States provided to its allies, American officials said Mr. Putin might believe that the mere threat of massive disruption, even if it meant blowing up Russia's own satellites, could equip his arsenal nuclear power of a new type of deterrence.

If the Tu-160 bomber Mr. Putin boarded on Wednesday dropped its bombs on the United States or a NATO country, retaliation would likely be swift. But Mr. Putin, American analysts told their counterparts, might believe that the old Cold War doctrine of mutually assured destruction would not apply in space: No one would risk a war to blow up satellites, especially if there were no human casualties.

But US officials admit they have little confidence in their own analysis of whether Mr Putin is actually ready to launch a nuclear weapon into orbit. They concluded that Russia tested such a system in early 2022, around the time Mr. Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. But it took some time for U.S. intelligence agencies to determine that the test was a practice aimed at putting a nuclear weapon into orbit.

Today, these agencies are divided in their assessment of what might come next. Some believe Mr. Putin may have launched a fake weapon, but do not specify whether it was fake or real, making it all the more difficult to answer.

But concern in Washington is great enough that Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken warned his Chinese and Indian counterparts last weekend that if a nuclear weapon were detonated in low-Earth orbit, it would wipe out their satellites as well. He urged them to use their influence with Mr. Putin to prevent the weapon from ever being deployed.

Mr. Shoigu, the defense chief, said Tuesday that Russia was not violating the 1967 treaty, but he did not talk about plans. We do not have nuclear weapons deployed in space, nor nuclear weapon components used on satellites, nor fields created to prevent satellites from operating effectively, he said, according to media reports Russians.

We don't have any of that, and they know it, but they continue to make noise, he continued during the meeting with Mr. Putin. The reason why the West is making this noise is two things: first, to scare senators and congressmen, to obtain funds supposedly not only for Ukraine, but also to counter Russia and subjugate it. to a strategic defeat.

And secondly, in our opinion, they would like to so clumsily push us to restart a dialogue on strategic stability, he said, referring to talks that were briefly underway before the invasion of Ukraine to find a successor to the New START treaty, which limits the total number of weapons the United States and Russia can deploy. The treaty expires in two years.

These discussions also focused on new types of weapons and new technologies, including artificial intelligence, which could pose new nuclear threats. But the talks ended with the invasion of Ukraine and never resumed.

