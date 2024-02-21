Britain imposes sanctions on penal colony leader killed by Russian navy | human rights news





Cameron pledges to hold those responsible accountable as Navalny's mother takes legal action to recover his body.

Britain has imposed sanctions on six officials overseeing the Arctic penal colony where Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny died.

The sanctions announced by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Wednesday target the head and five deputy heads of the IK-3 penal colony in Karp, Russia's Yamal-Nenets region, who will now be banned from entering the UK and face confiscation of their property. . Frozen.

Those responsible for Navalny's brutal treatment should have no illusions that we will hold them accountable, Cameron said.

It is clear that Russian authorities view Navalny as a threat and have repeatedly tried to silence him.

Britain was the first country to impose sanctions in response to Navalny's death, the Foreign Office said, describing him as a political prisoner who dedicated his life to exposing corruption in the Russian system and calling for free and open politics. The Kremlin explains.

It added that those subject to sanctions include Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin, who oversaw the prison where Navalny was held in solitary confinement for up to two weeks at a time.

This penal colony, about 1,900 kilometers northeast of Moscow, is considered one of the toughest in Russia. The prisoners were convicted of serious crimes.

Russian authorities said the cause of 47-year-old Navalny's sudden death in a colony called Polar Wolf on February 16 was still unknown and refused to release his body for another two weeks pending a preliminary investigation.

On Wednesday, Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, filed a lawsuit in a court in the village of Salekhard near the penal colony against officials who refused to release her son's body so he could be buried with dignity. I did.

A closed hearing is scheduled for March 4, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Navalny's widow, Yulia Navalnaya, released a video on Monday claiming authorities had not yet handed over his body because they were waiting for traces of the Novichok nerve agent to disappear.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the allegations of a cover-up and claimed that President Vladimir Putin was also implicated in the baseless and rude accusations against the Russian head of state.

Britain's decision to take targeted punitive action against prison guards is expected to be announced on Friday as the United States plans to impose sanctions on Russia over the deaths of Putin's critics and its two-year war in Ukraine.

Cameron will attend a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Brazil later on Wednesday, and the Foreign Office said it would use the opportunity to point out Russia's aggression and its impact on the world directly to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

