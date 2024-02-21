Southern District of New York | US prosecutor announces nuclear material trafficking charges against Japanese Yakuza leader





Damian Williams, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York; Matthew G. Olsen, Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice's National Security Division; and Anne Milgram, Administrator of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), today announced the issuance of a superseding indictment TAKESHI EBISAWA for conspiring with a network of associates to traffic in nuclear materials from Burma to other countries. During this conspiracy, EBISAWA and his cronies showed samples of nuclear materials in Thailand to an undercover DEA agent (UC-1), who was posing as a narcotics and weapons trafficker. With the help of Thai authorities, the nuclear samples were seized and then transferred to U.S. law enforcement. A U.S. nuclear forensics laboratory later analyzed the samples and confirmed they contained weapons-grade uranium and plutonium.

EBISAWA and his co-accused SOMPHOP SINGHASIRI were previously charged in April 2022 with international drug trafficking and firearms offenses, and both were taken into custody. EBISAWA and SINGHASIRI will be arraigned on the superseding indictment before U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon tomorrow at noon.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said: “It is impossible to overstate the seriousness of the conduct alleged in today's indictment. As has been alleged, Takeshi Ebisawa brazenly trafficked materials containing weapons-grade uranium and plutonium from Burma to other countries. He allegedly did so in the belief that these materials were going to be used in the development of a nuclear weapons program, and that the weapons-grade plutonium he was trafficking, if produced in sufficient quantities, could have be used for this purpose. Although he reportedly attempted to sell nuclear materials, Ebisawa also negotiated the purchase of lethal weapons, including surface-to-air missiles. I want to thank the career prosecutors in my office and our law enforcement partners for their steadfast commitment to protecting our national security by ensuring that the accused now faces justice in an American court.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen said: The defendant is charged with conspiring to sell weapons-grade nuclear materials and deadly narcotics from Burma, and to purchase military weapons on behalf of a group of armed insurgents. It is frightening to imagine the consequences if these efforts had succeeded, and the Department of Justice will hold accountable those who traffic in these materials and threaten the national security and international stability of the United States.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said: As has been alleged, the defendants in this case trafficked in drugs, weapons and nuclear materials, including offering uranium and weapons-grade plutonium, fully expecting Iran to use them for nuclear weapons. This is an extraordinary example of the depravity of drug traffickers who operate with complete disregard for human life. I commend the men and women of the DEA and this prosecution team for their tireless work to protect us from such harm.

According to the allegations contained in the superseding indictment, which was unsealed today in Manhattan federal court:[1]

In early 2020, EBISAWA informed UC-1 and a confidential DEA source (CS-1) that EBISAWA had access to a large quantity of nuclear materials that it wished to sell. Later that year, EBISAWA sent UC-1 a series of photographs depicting rock substances with Geiger counters measuring radiation, as well as pages of what EBISAWA presented as laboratory analyzes indicating the presence of thorium. and uranium in the substances represented. In response to repeated requests from EBISAWA, UC-1 agreed, as part of the DEA investigation, to assist EBISAWA in negotiating the sale of its nuclear materials to an associate of UC-1, which was being impersonate an Iranian general (the General), for use in a nuclear weapons program. EBISAWA then proposed to provide the general with plutonium which would be even better and more powerful than uranium for this purpose. Examples of photographs sent by EBISAWA are presented below:

During their discussions regarding EBISAWA's access to nuclear materials, EBISAWA also engaged with UC-1 regarding EBISAWA's desire to purchase military-grade weapons. To this end, in May 2021, EBISAWA transmitted to UC-1 a list of weapons, including surface-to-air missiles, that EBISAWA wished to purchase from UC-1 on behalf of the leader of an insurgent ethnic group in Burma (CC-1). Along with two other co-conspirators (CC-2 and CC-3), EBISAWA proposed to UC-1 that CC-1 sell uranium to the general, through EBISAWA, to finance the purchase of CC weapons -1. In a video conference on February 4, 2022, CC-2 told UC-1 that CC-1 had more than 2,000 kilograms of thorium-232 and more than 100 kilograms of uranium in the compound U3O8, referring to a uranium compound commonly found in uranium concentrate powder known as Yellowcake and that the CC-1 could produce up to five tons of nuclear material in Burma. CC-2 also indicated that CC-1 had provided samples of uranium and thorium, which CC-2 was prepared to show to UC-1's alleged buyers. CC-2 noted that the samples had to be packaged to contain…the radiation.

About a week later, EBISAWA, CC-2 and CC-3 participated in a series of meetings with UC-1 and CS-1 in Southeast Asia, to discuss their ongoing arms transactions, narcotics and nuclear materials. During one of these meetings, CC-2 asked UC-1 to meet in CC-2's hotel room. Inside the room, CC-2 showed UC-1 two plastic containers, each containing a powdery yellow substance (the nuclear samples), which CC-2 described as yellow cake. CC-2 indicated that one container contained a sample of uranium in the compound U3O8 and the other container contained thorium-232. UC-1 photographed and videotaped the nuclear samples, images of which are shown below:

With the help of Thai authorities, the nuclear samples were seized and then transferred to U.S. law enforcement authorities. A U.S. forensic laboratory examined the nuclear samples and determined that both samples contained detectable amounts of uranium, thorium and plutonium. In particular, the laboratory determined that the isotopic composition of the plutonium found in the nuclear samples is weapons-grade, meaning that the plutonium, if produced in sufficient quantities, could be used in a nuclear weapon.

* * *

A table containing the minimum and maximum charges and penalties for EBISAWA, 60, of Japan, and SINGHASIRI, 61, of Thailand, is shown below. The potential minimum and maximum sentences in this case are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendants will be determined by Judge McMahon.

Mr. Williams praised the exceptional efforts of the DEA Special Operations Division's Bilateral Investigations Unit. Mr. Williams also thanked the DEA Tokyo Country Office, DEA Bangkok Country Office, DEA Chiang Mai Country Office, DEA Jakarta Country Office, DEA Country Office in Copenhagen, the DEA Country Office in New York, the DEA Country Office in New Delhi, the Department's Counterterrorism Section. of the Judicial National Security Division, the Office of International Affairs of the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice, and our law enforcement partners in Indonesia, Japan, and the Kingdom of Thailand for their assistance.

This pursuit is part of an operation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF). The OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF program is available at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

The case is being handled by the Bureau's National Security and International Narcotics Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander Li, Kaylan E. Lasky and Kevin T. Sullivan are prosecuting the case, with assistance from Prosecutor Dmitriy Slavin of the Counterterrorism Section.

The charges contained in the superseding indictment are only allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

COUNT

DEFENDANT(S)

MIN. AND MAX. PRISON TERM

Charge 1: Conspiracy to commit international trafficking in nuclear materials

EBISAWA

Maximum of 10 years in prison

Second charge: International trafficking in nuclear materials

EBISAWA

Maximum of 20 years in prison

Third count: conspiracy to import narcotics

CLOCKS and SINGASIRI

Mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison; maximum sentence of life in prison

Count Four: Conspiracy to Possess Firearms, Including Machine Guns and Destructive Devices

SINGHASIRI

Maximum life imprisonment

Count Five: Conspiracy to Acquire, Transfer and Possess Surface-to-Air Missiles

EBISAWA

Mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison; maximum sentence of life in prison

Count Six: Conspiracy to Import Drugs

EBISAWA

Mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison; maximum sentence of life in prison

Count Seven: Conspiracy to Possess Firearms, Including Machine Guns and Destructive Devices

EBISAWA

Maximum life imprisonment

Count Eight: Money Laundering

EBISAWA

Maximum of 20 years in prison

[1] As the introductory sentence indicates, the entire text of the Superseding Indictment and the description of the Superseding Indictment set forth herein constitute allegations only and each fact described should be treated as a allegation.

