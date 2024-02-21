



The Voice UK returns in 2024 with a superstar panel and first UK series.

The vocal star search is back with the duo of LeAnn Rimes and McFly joining the show.

The Voice UK will return to ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player later this year. Three new coaches will join will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and presenter Emma Willis as they try to find musical superstars.

GRAMMY Award winner and internationally acclaimed artist LeAnn Rimes joins the coaching line-up, joining Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones, who are making history on The Voice UK, taking the fourth coaching position in the double chair.

Tom and Danny, one half of BRIT Award-winning group McFly, will join forces, but a change in format means they will both have to agree to a change in chairman. Danny is no stranger to the show, having coached six series of The Voice Kids.

LeAnn Rimes is an internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum-selling global superstar and ASCAP Award-winning singer-songwriter. She has sold more than 48 million records worldwide and has won two Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, two World Music Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards, two Country Music Association Awards, and a Dove Award. . When she was 14, Rimes won “Best New Artist”, making her the youngest solo artist to win a Grammy Award. At age 15, she became the first country artist to win Artist of the Year at the Billboard Music Awards.

With seven UK number one singles, seven top 10 albums (including 2023's Power to Play), sell-out arena tours and over 10 million records sold worldwide, McFly is undoubtedly one of the most important British singers of the 21st century. It's one. . After achieving great success as the youngest band to have a debut album, The Beatles' long-running record, Tom, Danny, Dougie & Harry, became not only a major star, but one of our most loved bands. their own rights.

Emma Willis is back at the helm of the show, spinning one of the iconic red chairs and presiding over the action as each hopeful takes the stage to ultimately secure a life-changing record deal with music giant EMI ($50,000) . Cash & Vacations to Universal Studios Florida.

Filming on the upcoming nine-part series, produced by Lifted Entertainment (part of ITV Studios), will begin in late February, with the series returning to screens later in the year.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of ITV Entertainment Commissioning, said:

The Voice UK is back and louder than ever. We're thrilled to have international music icons like LeAnn Rimes joining the show, homegrown superstars Danny and Tom to sit in the first-ever double chair, and legends willi.am, Sir Tom and Emma Willis also taking part. Great series.

Lee McNicholas, Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment, said:

“We've had some great coaches grace the red chair over the years and we're excited to usher in a new era with LeAnn, Tom and Danny. Bring on the swivel chair.”

Leanne said:

“I’m really excited and grateful to take on the role of coach at The Voice UK and join the incredible panel of coaches. Being able to work with and nurture the UK’s emerging and vibrant talent marks a new chapter in my heart. “I feel a connection with the amazing fans I've built a connection with. I'm looking forward to offering heart and guidance, sharing what I've learned through my musical journey, and discovering the incredible talent the UK is known for.”

Tom and Danny said:

Making The Voice UK history as the first ever double chair combo will be a huge task and we are both ready for the challenge. And of course we couldn't ask to be in greater company than the Voice family members Emma, ​​Will, Sir Tom and LeAnn. Show off your talent!”

will.i.am said.

We're swapping in three new coaches and transforming our Red Chair seats to welcome youngest Grammy winner (Best New Artist/Solo at 14) LeAnn Rimes and the amazing Danny Jones and his McFly bandmates. Tom Fletcher. “And it is an honor to team up with Sir Tom Jones, a national treasure and extraordinary musician, for the 12th time.”

Emma said:

I always love going back to The Voice and reuniting with Sir Tom and will.i.am and everyone who works on the show is always great. And this year, we welcomed some outstanding new coaches to our family. Danny is no stranger to the Voice, so we're delighted to have him in the red chair again, but this time with his McFly bandmate (and friend of mine) Tom Fletcher. I love the double chair idea and the Tom and Danny are perfect. right. It's very exciting to add LeAnn Rimes with her wealth of knowledge and expertise. Participate in the audition!

