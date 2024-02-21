



This is what an uncoordinated US withdrawal from Syria would look like. This is bad for many partners, but especially for Turkey.

By sea zkizilcik

Reports have surfaced regarding the possibility of a full US withdrawal from Syria. Despite the authorities' rejection of this information and a recent vote in the US Senate demonstrating lawmakers' reluctance to leave Syria, reports of a possible US exit have been closely monitored by regional actors. Turkey is one of them. Even if Ankara is in favor of a future American withdrawal from Syria, it wants American coordination. An uncoordinated US withdrawal could pose significant risks for Turkey, leaving it alone to face Iran and Russia.

Since 2014, when the Barack Obama administration sought a local partner force in Syria to fight the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS) without opposing Iran, relations between Turkey and the United States has deteriorated. The US partnership with the People's Defense Units (YPG), the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a designated foreign terrorist organization, was seen by Ankara as a threat to national security. However, in early October 2019, the situation became more complex when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former President Donald Trump agreed on a partial US withdrawal. Trump then ordered a full withdrawal, but this was prevented at the last minute by a decision aimed at securing oil in Syria. Shortly after, in October 2019, the Turks launched Operation Peace Spring and entered parts of northern Syria. However, Russia has secured the majority of territory from which the Americans withdrew, following an agreement between the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus. The Russians effectively protected the SDF against Turkish attempts to launch new cross-border military operations.

If a complete U.S. withdrawal from Syria were to take place, Turkish policymakers would prefer that the United States coordinate with Ankara. This option would allow for different scenarios and roadmaps to facilitate U.S. and Turkish interests in Syria and the broader region. For Turkey, an American withdrawal is not significant; the crucial question for Turkey is how the United States will withdraw.

In the event of an abrupt US withdrawal, similar to what happened in Afghanistan, the Turkish government could face difficult decisions and new threats from Syria. One of the most notable threats would come from Iran.

Iran is best placed to fill the void

U.S. forces in Syria rely on a single point of entry from Iraq for their logistical supply line. As a result, they will have to withdraw from the south to the north and gradually withdraw into Iraq. Due to insufficient infrastructure, an airlift is not a viable option. In this scenario, Iran's network across the Syrian-Iraqi border region around Abu Kamal in Deir ez-Zour makes it well-positioned to fill the void left by the United States. This would allow Iran to extend its only land supply route from Tehran to Beirut. Iranian militias from the west bank of the Euphrates would likely cross to the east bank and enter former areas of American influence.

At the same time, the Russian presence in areas controlled by the SDF would allow the Russian army to move further east and control the entire Turkish-Syrian border up to Iraq. The SDF, dominated by the YPG, would likely negotiate with Damascus and exchange control over parts of Syria for official recognition and legitimization of the state. A potential deal could be based on shared hostility toward Turkey and the Syrian opposition. As a result, Iran would take control of Syria's oil-rich regions and extend its influence beyond the Syrian-Iraqi border. Conversely, the YPG would gain official status in Syria and ally itself with Russia, Iran and the regime of Bashar al-Assad, which could be troubling for Turkey.

To deal with the threat posed by the YPG in Syria, Turkey should secure Kurdish-populated areas along its border. The move would involve a military operation and could potentially escalate tensions with Russia and Iran. This risky move could help Turkey limit the threat posed by the YPG, but could also be the premature start of a battle in Syria.

Turkey's Achilles' heel: Hayat Tahrir al-Sham

Whatever Turkey's actions in northeast Syria, it will face significant pressure in the northwest. The Syrian conflict would then move from a three-axis conflict to a two-axis conflict. In this new scenario, Tehran, Moscow, Damascus and the YPG would likely aim to expel Turkey from Syria and impose a military resolution to the conflict by dispossessing the Syrian opposition of their territory. Turkey and the Syrian opposition would then have to face a new alliance of these four actors, which could tilt the balance of forces against them.

It was reported that negotiations between Ankara and Damascus were unsuccessful due to the Assad regime's insistence on a complete withdrawal of Turkish forces. On the other hand, Ankara claims that a withdrawal would have negative consequences on the political process and could lead to a mass migration of up to four million Syrians to Turkey. This scenario would be detrimental to Syria and would have significant domestic repercussions for Turkey.

In 2020, Turkey risked confrontation with Russia and Iran after witnessing a similar situation. After thirty-four Turkish soldiers lost their lives in a single night, Ankara carried out a drone campaign that caused significant destruction to Syrian regime forces and Iranian-backed Shiite militias. Despite being alone in Idlib governorate, Turkey managed to defend Idlib. However, this new scenario would not result in any American military presence in the East. Iran would have expanded its influence and ensured a more stable logistics line between Iraq and Syria. Emboldened by the American withdrawal, Iran would probably be more aggressive.

Turkey's main vulnerability is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Idlib, where it faces increasing military pressure. The opposing alliance is likely to exploit HTS's terrorist designation to launch a military operation in the name of fighting terrorism. Such a move could lead to a new humanitarian disaster for more than three million people living in Idlib, as Iran and Russia will likely exploit the HTS issue both militarily and diplomatically against Turkey.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine will likely reduce the amount of Russian investment available for military escalation in Idlib, leaving Iran and its proxies to lead the attacks on Idlib. Russian limitations provide Turkey with the opportunity to leverage its new domestically produced drones and air defense systems, which were not present in 2020, to counter Iran.

In this case, Iran could seek to strengthen ties with the YPG, which the United States previously supported. This could lead to a wider escalation of tensions across Syria. Similar to current Iranian attacks on US bases in Syria and Iraq, Iran would use the PKK and its Syrian branch, the YPG, to attack Turkish forces in Syria and Iraq.

Ankara could initially perceive a possible American withdrawal from Syria as a positive development; however, the outcome could vary significantly depending on how the United States withdraws. Turkey would prefer a well-coordinated and orderly withdrawal process, working closely with its NATO ally. If the United States decides to withdraw from Syria without any coordination, it could lead to the transfer of American partner forces and the American zone of influence to Iran. In such a scenario, Iran would likely prioritize Turkey's withdrawal from Syria, as Ankara would be the only obstacle to Syria becoming a puppet state of Iran.

mer zkizilcik is a non-resident researcher for the Syria Project in the Atlantic Council Middle East Programs.

Image: Turkish troops return after a joint U.S.-Turkish patrol in northern Syria, picture taken near the Turkish town of Akcakale, Turkey September 8, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

