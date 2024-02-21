US vetoes Gaza ceasefire for third timeExBulletin





The Biden administration once again used its veto power in the UN Security Council to block a call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. A US ambassador suggested a different draft resolution.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The Biden administration has once again used its veto power in the UN Security Council to block a call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, tried to avoid this diplomatic confrontation by suggesting a different draft resolution.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD: Voting today was wishful thinking and irresponsible. So, while we cannot support a resolution that would jeopardize sensitive negotiations, we look forward to committing to text that we believe will address many of the concerns we all share.

CHANG: Well, NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen joins us now to explain more. Hi Michele.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: Hi, Ailsa.

CHANG: OK, so this is the third time the United States has vetoed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, right? Can you just explain why the United States continues to do this?

KELEMEN: Well, the ambassador argues that calling for a ceasefire without demanding that Hamas release the hostages will not end this conflict. Thomas-Greenfield therefore points out that the United States is working with Qatar and Egypt on a new hostage agreement, which would result in a six-week pause in the fighting. And she presented a draft Security Council resolution that she said should support this diplomacy. He is actually calling for a temporary ceasefire. And it's new language for the United States to use the word ceasefire. The draft specifies, however, that this must be based on a formula aimed at getting all the hostages out. The draft also expresses grave concerns for the more than one and a half million Palestinians in Rafah – that is, southern Gaza – in anticipation of a possible Israeli ground operation. And you know, Ailsa, there's a lot of concern at the UN right now about Rafah.

CHANG: Yes, this is causing a lot of concern not only at the UN but around the world. What is the United States doing about the situation in Rafah?

KELEMEN: Well, the United States has warned Israel not to enter Rafah without a clear plan on how to protect civilians. Here is Thomas-Greenfield again, speaking to reporters outside the chambers of the UN Security Council.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

THOMAS-GREENFIELD: No attack on Rafah should take place given the current circumstances. And we will continue to insist on this point. We know – we heard what Israel said. They did not go to attack Rafah. And we will continue to engage and insist and push in this direction to ensure that this does not happen.

KELEMEN: So this is something that she has advocated publicly and privately to the Israelis. Mentioning it in a draft Security Council resolution somehow increases the pressure on Israel to restrain itself.

CHANG: Well, how quickly could we see a vote on the U.S. draft resolution, in your opinion?

KELEMEN: You think it's hard to say how long it will take to negotiate this. The ambassador representing the Palestinian Authority, Riyad Mansour, said that while it is good that the United States is now willing to talk about a ceasefire, even a temporary one, he thinks it would simply be better that the United States pressure Israel to accept one. . Mansour seemed rather frustrated by the US veto today. Here's what he said in the boardroom.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

RIYAD MANSOUR: The message given to Israel today with this veto is that it can continue to commit murder with impunity. Israel cannot, must not and will not get out of this. We will not allow it.

KELEMEN: And I should say that Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan was also at the Security Council, saying that diplomats continue to talk about a ceasefire as if it were a magic solution to the region's problems. Listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

GILAD ERDAN: A ceasefire results in one thing and one thing only: the survival of Hamas, exactly the opposite of what is described. A ceasefire is a death sentence for many other Israelis and Gazans.

KELEMEN: So it makes it clear that there will be no ceasefire as long as Hamas controls Gaza and holds hostages.

CHANG: Well, speaking of hostages, I mean, what's the latest on the hostage negotiations at this point, Michele?

KELEMEN: Well, Biden administration envoy Brett McGurk is returning to the region to try to push for a deal. But these discussions take a lot of time. You know, the United States, Qatar and Egypt proposed some sort of framework at the end of January. Hamas returned a few weeks ago with a counterproposal that Israel called illusory. So these are not easy discussions. And meanwhile, the fighting continues. And there is concern about Rafah and also the fact that little help is arriving.

CHANG: That's NPR's Michele Kelemen. Thank you very much Michele.

KELEMEN: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF NICO SEGAL AND THE SOCIAL EXPERIENCE SONG, “PASS THE VIBES”)

