



LONDON British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and other senior officials were aboard a Royal Navy nuclear submarine when a test launch of the Trident II 5 nuclear missile failed last month.

The misfire caused the missile to crash back into the sea near the submarine HMS Vanguard, which was conducting demonstration and retreat operations off the coast of Florida after a seven-year deep maintenance program.

Shapps confirmed the failure in a statement to parliament on February 21 after a report about the January 30 incident was published in The Sun newspaper here.

This is the Royal Navy's second Trident test launch in a row. The previous misfire occurred in 2016 when a missile went off course and was destroyed.

Shapps was aboard HMS Vanguard alongside Britain's greatest sailor, Admiral Ben Key, numerous media outlets reported.

Appearing before the Congressional Armed Services Committee on a separate topic on February 21, Secretary of Defense James Cartridge confirmed that he was also on board along with unnamed senior US officials.

Cartlidge declined to comment in response to a question from a committee member who said the failure was not related to the missile itself.

The Sun newspaper, which reported the story, reported that Trident 2 was propelled into the air by compressed gas in the launch tube, but the first stage booster did not ignite.

Although an anomaly occurred in this case, it was limited to this specific incident and had no impact on the reliability of the broader Trident missile system and stockpile, Shapps told lawmakers. It also has no impact whatsoever on our ability to launch nuclear weapons if a situation arises where we need to do so.

He added that the Government has absolute confidence that the UK's deterrent remains effective, credible and robust.

The British's two failures contrast with the performance of the US Navy operating the Trident D5.

The USN's last unarmed missile test occurred last September when the Ohio-class boat USS Louisiana launched off the coast of San Diego, California.

Like HMS Vanguard, USS Louisiana was undergoing a demonstration and retreat operation at the time of launch.

Despite the British misfire, Shapps said the submarine and crew had been successfully certified and would rejoin the operational cycle as planned.

Vanguard is part of a fleet of four powerful nuclear-missile armed submarines, with at least one submarine operating at sea at all times.

The aging submarine fleet is due to be replaced from the beginning of the next decade by four Dreadnought class boats currently under construction by BAE Systems at its Barrow-in-Furniss yard.

Andrew Chuter is Defense News' UK correspondent.

