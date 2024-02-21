



CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A private U.S. lunar lander reached the Moon and entered low orbit Wednesday, a day before attempting an even greater feat by landing on the gray, dusty surface.

A soft landing would allow the United States to resume operations on the Moon for the first time since NASA astronauts closed the Apollo program in 1972. The company, if successful, would also become the first privately owned company to make a successful moon landing.

Launched last week, the Intuitive Machines lander fired its engine on the back side of the Moon while it was not in contact with Earth. Flight controllers at the company's Houston headquarters had to wait for the spacecraft to emerge to learn whether the lander was in orbit or drifting aimlessly away.

Intuitive Machines has confirmed that its lander, nicknamed Odysseus, is circling the moon thanks to experiments by NASA and other customers. The lander is part of a NASA program to revive the lunar economy; the space agency is paying $118 million to conduct its experiments on the moon as part of this mission.

On Thursday, controllers will lower the orbit from just under 60 miles (92 kilometers) to 6 miles (10 kilometers), a crucial maneuver occurring again on the far side of the moon before aiming for a landing near the pole south of the moon. It's a risky place to land with all the craters and cliffs, but considered prime real estate for astronauts since the permanently shadowed craters are believed to contain frozen water.

The Moon is littered with wreckage from failed landings. Some missions never even got that far. Another American company, Astrobotic Technology, attempted to send a lander to the Moon last month, but failed due to a fuel leak. The crippled lander crashed back into the atmosphere, burning up above the Pacific.

A look at the winners and losers of the moons:

FIRST VICTORY

The Soviet Union's Luna 9 successfully landed on the Moon in 1966, after its predecessors either crashed or missed the Moon entirely. The United States follows four months later with Surveyor 1. Both countries are making more robotic landings, as the race for landing men heats up.

RULES OF APOLLO

NASA won the space race with the Soviets in 1969 with the landing of Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin. Twelve astronauts explored the surface during six missions, before the program ended with Apollo 17 in 1972. Still the only country to send humans to the Moon, the United States hopes to return crews to the surface by about the end of 2026, a year later. a lunar flyby by astronauts.

CHINA EMERGES

China, in 2013, became the third country to successfully land on the Moon, delivering a rover named Yutu, which means jade rabbit in Chinese. China followed with the Yutu-2 rover in 2019, this time landing on the far side of unexplored moons, an impressive first. A sample return mission to the near side of the moons in 2020 returned nearly 4 pounds (1.7 kilograms) of lunar rocks and dirt. Another sample return mission is expected to launch soon, but this time from the other side. Considered NASA's biggest rival on the Moon, China aims to send its astronauts to the Moon by 2030.

RUSSIA stumbles

In 2023, Russia attempts its first moon landing in nearly half a century, but the Luna 25 spacecraft crashes on the moon. The country's previous lander, Luna 24, from 1976, not only landed but also returned moon rocks to Earth.

INDIA TRIUMPH ON TAKE 2

After its first lander hit the moon in 2019, India regrouped and launched Chandrayaan-3 (Hindi for lunar craft) in 2023. The craft landed successfully, making India the fourth country to achieve a landing. This victory comes just four days after Russia's crash landing.

JAPAN LANDS ON THE SIDE

Japan becomes the fifth country to successfully land on the Moon, with its spacecraft landing in January. The craft lands on the wrong side, compromising its ability to produce solar power, but manages to produce images and scientific data before falling silent as the long lunar night sets in.

PRIVATE TESTING

A privately funded Israeli lander, named Beresheet, originally a Hebrew word, crashed on the moon in 2019. A Japanese entrepreneurial company, ispace, launched a lunar lander in 2023, but it too sank. Astrobotic Technology, a Pittsburgh company, launched its lander in January, but a fuel leak prevented landing and doomed the craft. Astrobotic and intuitive machines are planning more lunar deliveries.

