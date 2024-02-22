O2 show tickets, dates and prices





Say Yes (3X)! Usher is officially back. Following his successful Super Bowl halftime show, the singer has announced a UK and European stadium tour in 2025, which will include a stop in London. Usher will be performing several nights of epic R&B bangers at the O2 Arena in April 2025 as part of his ‘Past, Present, Future’ tour.

And today, February 21st, due to exceptional levels of pre-sale demand, Usher has added an additional date. He will now play for four days (!) at the O2. From prices to general on-sale dates, here's everything you need to know about getting tickets to an Usher show in London.

When will Usher tour the UK and Europe in 2025?

The UK and European leg of the 'Past, Present and Future' tour will run from 1 April 2025 to 1 May 2025.

When does Usher play at the London O2?

The 'DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love' singer is scheduled to perform in London on April 1, 2, 5 and 6.

When will tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 12pm GMT on Thursday 22nd February and you can purchase tickets for the UK show from Ticketmaster here. Tickets for European performances can be found here. Pre-sale began yesterday (February 20th) at 10 am local time.

How much do tickets cost?

Ticket prices during pre-sale are as follows:

General admission – £105.10 Level 1 A seat – £144.10 Level 4 A seat – £105.10 Level 4 B seat – £88.85 Level 4 C seat – £77.60 Where is Usher traveling as part of his 2025 European tour?

Usher will visit Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin on his European tour.

What has been said about the tour so far?

Seeing the huge success of Usher's Super Bowl show, complete with extravagant costumes, high-energy choreography, and surprise guests including Alicia Keys and will.i.am, it looks like the singer will go all out on his nostalgia-inducing stadium tour.

In its review, the Guardian wrote, 'He has achieved his goal with the care and sweetness of celebrating his 30-year career while ensuring that it continues.'

'Europe, are you ready?' Usher said in a statement: 'After our spectacular experience at the Super Bowl and the incredible demand for our shows across North America, we are excited to bring our shows to London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin as well. This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We're only just getting started!'

Listen to Time Out's great podcast 'Love Thy Neighborhood'. Jon Pointing's latest episode from Deptford is out now.

Get the latest news. Sign up to the free Time Out London newsletter to get the best of the city straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timeout.com/london/news/how-to-get-tickets-for-ushers-2025-uk-tour-in-london-including-potential-price-022024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos