China's rush to AI dominance comes with a problem: It depends on American technology





In November, a year after the release of ChatGPT, a relatively unknown Chinese startup rose to the top of a ranking assessing the capabilities of open source artificial intelligence systems.

The Chinese company, 01.AI, had only been around for eight months, but it had strong backers and a billion-dollar valuation. It was founded by a well-known investor and technologist, Kai-Fu Lee. In interviews, Mr. Lee presented his AI system as an alternative to options such as the Metas generative AI model, called LLaMA.

There was only one problem: some of the technology for the 01.AI system came from LLaMA. Mr Lees' start-up then built on Metas technology, training its system with new data to make it more powerful.

The situation is emblematic of a reality that many openly admit in China. Even as the country strives to develop generative AI, Chinese companies rely almost entirely on underlying American systems. China is now at least a year behind the United States in generative AI and could fall further behind, according to more than a dozen tech industry insiders and engineers. forefront, paving the way for a new phase in the fierce technological competition between the two nations. which some have likened to a cold war.

Chinese companies are under enormous pressure to keep up with American innovations, said Chris Nicholson, an investor at venture capital firm Page One Ventures who focuses on AI technologies. The release of ChatGPT was another Sputnik moment that China felt it had to respond to.

Jenny Xiao, a partner at Leonis Capital, an investment firm that focuses on AI-based companies, said the AI ​​models that Chinese companies are building from scratch are not very good, which leads many Chinese companies to often use refined versions of Western models. She estimated that China was two to three years behind the United States in developing generative AI.

The struggles for AI primacy have enormous implications. Advances in generative AI could tip the balance of global technological power, increasing the productivity of individuals, helping industries and leading to future innovations, even as nations grapple with technological risks.

As Chinese companies seek to catch up by turning to open source AI models from the United States, Washington finds itself in a difficult situation. Although the United States has tried to slow China's progress by limiting the sale of microchips and curbing investment, it has stopped short of the practice of openly releasing software to encourage adoption.

For China, the new reliance on U.S. AI systems, primarily Metas LLaMA, has fueled deeper questions about the country's innovation model, which in recent decades has surprised many by giving rise to world-renowned companies like Alibaba and ByteDance despite Beijing's authoritarian controls.

When Chinese companies leverage U.S. open source technologies to catch up, the issues become very complicated, tied to questions of national security and geopolitics, said Oren Etzioni, a University of Washington professor specializing in AI and founder of TrueMedia . org, a nonprofit organization that works to identify online misinformation in political campaigns.

In an emailed statement, Mr. Lee, founder of 01.AI, said his startup's AI model was built on LLaMA, just like most other AI companies, adding that using of open source technologies is standard practice. He said his company trained its AI model from scratch, using its own data and algorithms. These are the main determinants of the excellent performance of the 01.AI model, said Mr Lee.

Meta highlighted comments from Nick Clegg, who heads global business, in which he said openly sharing the company's AI models helped spread its values ​​and standards and, in turn, ensure American leadership.

(The New York Times sued ChatGPT creator OpenAI and its partner Microsoft for copyright infringement on news content related to AI systems.)

AI has long been a priority in China. After AI tool AlphaGo defeated two top players of the board game Go in 2016 and 2017, Chinese policymakers set out an ambitious plan to become the global technology leader by 2030. The government has promised billions to AI-focused researchers and companies.

When OpenAI released ChatGPT in November 2022, many Chinese companies were hamstrung by a regulatory crackdown from Beijing that discouraged experimentation without government approval. Chinese tech companies have also faced censorship rules intended to manage public opinion and stifle major opposition to the Chinese Communist Party.

Chinese companies with the resources to build a generative AI model face a dilemma. If they created a chatbot that said the wrong thing, its creators would pay the price. And no one could be sure what might come out of the digital mouths of chatbots.

It's simply not possible to get rid of all the problematic ways these systems can express themselves, said Andrew Ng, who teaches computer science at Stanford and was a former executive at Baidu, the Chinese search giant .

Chinese tech giants were also grappling with new regulations that dictate how AI models can be trained. The rules limit the datasets that can be used to train AI models and acceptable applications, and also set requirements for registering AI models with the government.

It is both harder and riskier to innovate in generative AI under the current regulatory framework, which remains a moving target, said Kevin Xu, US founder of Interconnected Capital, a hedge fund that invests in AI projects.

Tech investors in China also insisted that AI be quickly abandoned, meaning money was invested in easy-to-run applications instead of more ambitious goals focused on basic research, Yiran Chen said , John Cocke Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering. at Duke University. Up to 50% of China's AI investments have gone into computer vision technology, needed for surveillance, instead of building basic models for generative AI, he said.

Today, Baidu, Alibaba, dairy company Mengniu and tutoring company TAL Education have all entered the generative AI race in China, leading Chinese media to coin the phrase “battle of the 100 models” to describe this frenzy.

Some have criticized the free-for-all, calling it a publicity stunt that adds unnecessary competition. At a panel discussion last year, Robin Li, chief executive of Baidus, described having hundreds of basic AI models as wasteful.

More resources should be allocated to applications in various industries, especially given the limits of our computing power, he said.

Success has been elusive. When Baidu introduced its chatbot, Ernie, in March, the live demo turned out to be pre-recorded. Baidus stock fell 10 percent that day.

Despite this setback, Baidu remains one of China's few major efforts to create a basic AI model from scratch. Others are led by Chinese tech giants Alibaba and Tencent, as well as a start-up linked to Tsinghua University.

A Baidu spokesperson declined to comment.

U.S. restrictions on AI chip sales to China pose further challenges, as many such chips are needed to train generative AI models. Baidu and 01.AI, among others, have said they have stockpiled enough chips to support their operations for the near future.

There are some bright spots for China when it comes to AI, particularly in areas like computer vision and autonomous vehicles. Some Chinese entrepreneurs are also looking to overtake the United States by making breakthroughs in other areas of generative AI.

Wang Changhu, the former head of ByteDances' AI lab, founded a company called AIsphere in Beijing last year to spearhead what he sees as the next major frontier in technology: generation video. In November, the startup launched PixVerse, an AI-powered generator capable of creating a video from a text description.

We moved forward, building our models from scratch, Wang said. This gives us a significant advantage as true pioneers in the field of video generation.

This advantage may have only lasted a few months. Last week, OpenAI unveiled Sora, an AI tool that turns a simple text prompt into videos that look like they're taken from a Hollywood movie. Sora instantly went viral.

