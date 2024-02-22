UK records record budget surplus in January





British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt stands with Treasury colleagues outside 11 Downing Street, London, England, holding a despatch box.

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | getty images

LONDON Official figures released on Wednesday showed Britain recorded a net budget surplus of ₹16.7 billion ($21.1 billion) in January.

The National Statistical Office said that unlike other months, public finances often record a surplus in January because annual income tax returns are received.

According to the ONS, self-assessment and capital gains tax receipts in January totaled $33 billion, down $1.8 billion from the same period last year.

Total government tax receipts were $90.8 billion, an increase of $2.9 billion compared to January 2023.

Government borrowing was $96.6 billion for the fiscal year ending January 2024, $3.1 billion lower than the same 10-month period a year earlier and $9.2 billion lower than the $105.8 billion previously forecast by the independent Office for Budget Responsibility. It was low.

The ONS emphasized that public debt remains at the level of the early 1960s, at about 96.5% of annual gross domestic product (GDP), up 1.8 percentage points from January 2023.

“We have provided hundreds of billions of dollars to pay wages, support businesses and protect lives during COVID-19 and to pay half of the nation’s energy bills since President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” government Finance Minister Laura Trott said in a statement. He said.

“But we cannot leave the responsibility to future generations, which is why we have made difficult decisions to help the OBR reduce borrowings compared to what was expected in March.”

The figures released on Wednesday are the final set of public finances data before Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his spring budget on March 6, outlining the government's fiscal policy for the year.

With a general election due to be held before the end of January 2025 and the main opposition Labor party ahead in opinion polls by more than 20%, there has been much speculation about whether Hunt will try to find room for tax cuts next month.

Lindsay James, investment strategist at Quilter Investors, said: “Recent UK by-election results show Labor continuing to hold the lead ahead of the general election and Hunt will be under pressure to offer tax cuts.”

“But with his hands largely tied on the state of the country’s finances, investors must be realistic about the prospect of this scale or prepare for further cuts to Britain’s already strained public services.”

Despite the record January surplus, the figure was actually slightly lower than the OBR's forecast for November due to weaker-than-expected self-assessed earnings.

But Hunt will take comfort in the downward revision to borrowing figures for the first 10 months of the financial year, according to Martin Miklo, a research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

“The decline in borrowing over the past 10 months is welcome news, but much more important will be its judgment on the growth and inflation outlook as the OBR prepares new forecasts for the upcoming March budget,” Miklo said.

“The chancellor’s future budget will not be easy, with increasing pressures on public services, pressure to offset some of the record tax rises since 2019 and the need for a credible plan to pay down falling debt.”

