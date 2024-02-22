Assange went beyond journalism and should face espionage charges in the United States, government lawyers say





LONDON (AP) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to face espionage charges in the United States because he put innocent lives at risk and went beyond journalism in his attempt to solicit, stealing and indiscriminately publishing classified U.S. government documents, U.S. government lawyers argued Wednesday.

Lawyers spoke outside the British High Court in response to the latest attempt by Assange's defense to prevent his extradition from the United Kingdom to the United States.

Assange's lawyers are asking the High Court to grant him another appeal, his latest throw of the legal dice in the long-running legal saga that has kept him in a high-security British prison for the past five years.

The 52-year-old Australian was charged with 17 counts of espionage and one count of computer abuse for publishing a huge amount of classified US documents on his website almost 15 years ago . US prosecutors say Assange encouraged and helped US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal diplomatic cables and military files later released by WikiLeaks, putting lives at risk.

Lawyer Clair Dobbin told the High Court on Wednesday that Assange had undermined US security and intelligence services and “created a serious and imminent risk” by disclosing hundreds of thousands of documents which could harm and lead to the arbitrary detention of innocent people, many of them. who lived in war zones or under repressive regimes.

Dobbin added that by encouraging Manning and others to hack into government computers and steal them, Assange “went well beyond” a journalist gathering information.

Assange is “not someone who just created an online box that people can provide classified information to,” she said. “The allegations are that he sought to encourage theft and hacking that would benefit WikiLeaks.”

Assange's supporters argue that he is a secrecy-breaking journalist who has exposed wrongdoing by the US military in Iraq and Afghanistan. They have long argued that the prosecution is politically motivated and that he will not receive a fair trial in the United States.

Assange's lawyers argued Tuesday, the first day of the hearing, that U.S. authorities were seeking to punish Assange for “WikiLeaks' exposure of U.S. government criminality on an unprecedented scale.” including torture and murder.

Lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said Assange could “suffer a blatant denial of justice” if he was sent to the United States.

Dobbin rejected claims that the charges were a “tool of oppression” aimed at punishing Assange for his political views. She said the prosecutions were based on the law and evidence and remained consistent despite changes in government in the United States during the legal battle.

She added that there was no need for WikiLeaks to publish sensitive documents, including the names of people who might be threatened. Media outlets that edited the documents before publishing them are not being prosecuted, she said.

Assange's lawyers say he faces up to 175 years in prison if convicted, although U.S. authorities have said the sentence would likely be much shorter.

Assange was absent from court on Wednesday and Tuesday because he is not feeling well, WikiLeaks said. Stella Assange, his wife, said Julian had wanted to attend but was “not in good shape”.

Assange's family and supporters say his physical and mental health suffered during more than a decade of legal battles, including seven years in exile in the Ecuadorian embassy in London and the last five years in the high-security prison on the outskirts of Ecuador. British capital.

Stella Assange, who married the WikiLeaks founder in prison in 2022, said last week that his health had deteriorated during years of confinement and that “if he is extradited, he will die.”

“Julian is a political prisoner and he must be released,” she told reporters.

Supporters holding “Free Julian Assange” signs and chanting “There is only one decision, no extradition” staged a noisy protest outside the neo-Gothic High Court building on Wednesday for a second day.

Assange's legal troubles began in 2010, when he was arrested in London at the request of Sweden, which wanted to question him over allegations of rape and sexual assault made by two women. In 2012, Assange jumped bail and sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy.

The relationship between Assange and his hosts eventually deteriorated and he was expelled from the embassy in April 2019. British police immediately arrested and imprisoned him for breaching bail in 2012. Sweden dropped the sex crimes investigations in November 2019 because too much time had passed.

A British district court judge rejected the US extradition request in 2021 on the grounds that Assange was at risk of suicide if held in harsh US prison conditions. Higher courts overturned that decision after obtaining assurances from the United States about his treatment. The British government signed an extradition order in June 2022.

Meanwhile, Australia's Parliament called last week for Assange to be allowed to return to his homeland.

If judges Victoria Sharp and Jeremy Johnson rule against Assange, he can ask the European Court of Human Rights to block his extradition, even though his supporters fear he will be put on a plane to the United States. United before that happens, because the British government has already signed off on an extradition. order.

The two judges could deliver their verdict after the hearing on Wednesday, but it is likely that they will need several weeks to consider their decision.

Associated Press video journalists Kwiyeon Ha and Jo Kearney contributed to this report.

