UK Parliament Speaker offers Labor Party postponement of Gaza ceasefire vote | Israel Gaza War News





The House of Commons was in disarray as the government and the Scottish National Party (SNP) criticized Speaker Lindsay Hoyle's handling of a key vote on support for a ceasefire in Gaza.

SNP members of parliament (MPs) and some Conservative Party members left the meeting on Wednesday in apparent protest at the speaker's behavior as the debate reached its conclusion.

Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the House of Commons, hijacked the debate and put confidence in the long-standing rules of the House of Commons by allowing MPs to vote on Labor amendments to the SNP motion calling for an immediate ceasefire between Gaza and Israel. claimed to have weakened it.

The SNP's initial motion also called for Israel to stop collectively punishing the Palestinian people. But Labor's motion included language warning against calls for a ceasefire by noting that Israel could not be expected to stop fighting if Hamas continued its violence.

Hoyle was expected to prioritize a government amendment to the SNP motion seeking an immediate humanitarian pause rather than a ceasefire in Israel's war in Gaza.

But by instead prioritizing the opposition Labor Party's competing motion, Hoyle was accused of breaking precedent. More importantly, the decision allows Labor to avoid potential divisions over the SNP motion, with some Labor MPs willing to support it but with party leaders telling parliamentarians not to vote for it without a Labor amendment.

The growing number of Labor MPs set to vote against party leader Keir Starmer's directive is likely to lead to the biggest revolt against his leadership since he became opposition leader in 2020.

Instead, by pushing for a Labor motion, Hoyle gave potential rebels the opportunity to support the party's leadership instead of the SNP, while still supporting a ceasefire, even if the language of the motion was less blunt than that of the Scottish party.

The Israeli attack on Gaza has led to divisions within the Labor Party ahead of the party's return to power in the next UK general election, which many observers say should be held before the end of January.

Much of the party's traditional voter base, as well as former leader Jeremy Corbyn, are vocal in their support of the Palestinian cause. But as Starmer attempts to break away from Corbyn's legacy, the man seen as prime minister-in-waiting has avoided harsh criticism of Israel and has been accused of ignoring the plight of Palestinians.

This is an absolute shame. Labor and the government turned a solemn vote to end the massacre in Gaza into a spectacle. They should be completely ashamed.

Rohan Talbot (@rohantalbot) February 21, 2024

The chairman denies the charges

It is reported that SNP lawmakers left the lawmakers' office and headed to the polling station.

SNP member of parliament Ian Blackford told Al Jazeera that events in parliament that day had disrupted events in Gaza, reducing the impact of the final vote.

[The Labour Party] They came up with this proposal to allow them to vote, and the purpose was specifically to [the Conservatives] Not participating means our meaningful vote has not been cast, Blackford said. I regret that we had to discuss this issue tonight rather than discuss the need to protect the people of Gaza who need a ceasefire.

One Conservative MP, William Wragg, tabled a parliamentary motion expressing a lack of confidence in the Speaker, a sign of anger from some MPs at what they perceive as a departure from the Speaker's traditionally neutral role.

Hoyle returned to the House of Commons later in the evening to apologize.

I have tried to do what I think is the right thing to do for all aspects of this House, Hoyle said. I regret that the decision was not made as I had hoped, and I apologize.

Reporting from London, Hoyle denied favoring one set of politicians over another, according to Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett.

Fawcett added that it ended up being a real farce. labor amendment [went] It passed because the Conservatives did not vote. The SNP motion that started the whole story wasn't voted on at all. The SNP and Conservatives are furious.

keir starmer [and] His Labor party has emerged from a sticky mess, but parliament appears extremely compromised. Any serious debate on this important issue of civilian life in Gaza ended in a procedural nightmare.

