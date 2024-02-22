Robots are replacing workers that American companies cannot find in the labor market





WASHINGTON (AP) Trying to keep up with customer demand, Batesville Tool & Die began looking for 70 people to hire last year. It was not easy. Attracting factory workers to a community of 7,300 in rural Indiana proved difficult to convince, especially when it had to compete with large neighboring manufacturers like Honda and Cummins Engine.

Job seekers were rare.

You could count on one hand how many people in the city were unemployed, said Jody Fledderman, the CEO. It was just crazy.

Batesville Tool & Die was only able to fill 40 of its vacancies.

Enter the robots. The company invested in machines that could imitate human workers and in vision systems that helped its robots see what they were doing.

The Batesville experiment and other similar experiments have been replicated endlessly in the United States over the past two years. Chronic labor shortages have led many companies to invest in machinery to do some of the work for which they cannot find staff. They have also trained the workers they have to use cutting-edge technologies so they can produce more with less.

The result was an unexpected boom in productivity, which helps explain a great economic mystery: how the world's largest economy managed to remain so healthy, with rapid growth and low unemployment, despite low rates brutally high interest rates intended to control inflation but which generally cause a recession?

A Halter robot retrieves a finished part for blood pressure pumps from a Mazak Integrex at Reata Engineering and Machine Works Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

For economists, strong productivity growth is an almost magical elixir. When companies deploy more efficient machines or technologies, their employees can become more productive: they increase their hourly output. The result is that companies can often increase their profits and increase their employees' salaries without having to raise prices. Inflation can remain under control.

Austan Goolsbee, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, likened rising productivity to a magic bean for the economy. … You can have faster income increases, faster wage growth, faster GDP without generating inflation.

Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at tax and consultancy firm RSM, said: “The last time we saw something like this was in the late 1990s.

That's when an increase in productivity, an early result of the sudden adoption of laptops, cell phones and the Internet, allowed the Federal Reserve to keep borrowing rates at a low low level, as inflation remained under control even as the economy and job market sizzled.

A Reata Engineering and Machine Works employee programs a Mazak Variaxis machine used to make semiconductor parts, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

This time, the Fed's aggressive series of rate hikes, including 11 starting in March 2022, has managed to curb inflation from a four-decade high of 9.1% to 3.1%, while causing few economic difficulties.

I would have said it wasn't possible, said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets. But that's exactly what happened.

A year ago, almost all economists were warning that a recession was virtually inevitable. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell himself warned in 2022 that defeating inflation would bring pain in the form of widespread layoffs and rising unemployment.

Last month, Powell had a different tone. With unemployment barely above a half-century low, the Fed chairman told reporters, “we've had a very strong job market and we've seen inflation come down.”

He warned, however, that the central bank wanted to see further progress in slowing inflation. Yet the Fed is so optimistic that inflation is heading toward its 2% target that it hasn't raised rates since July and is expected to cut them several times this year.

A box of blood plasma pump parts is ready to ship from Reata Engineering and Machine Works Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Perhaps the most likely explanation lies in the greater efficiencies that companies like Batesville Tool & Die have managed to achieve over the past year. Before productivity began its resurgence in growth last year, a rule of thumb was that average hourly wages could increase no more than 3.5% per year to keep inflation within bounds. federal government's 2% target. This would mean that the average annual wage growth of around 4% would have to decline. Yet higher productivity has changed this equation: There is now more room for wage growth to remain high without triggering inflation.

Much of that pressure on companies' finances that normally pushes them to raise prices has been offset by strong productivity growth, Guatieri said.

At a news conference this month, Powell was asked if he thought higher productivity helped explain why the economy has continued to grow steadily even as inflation has fallen.

That's one way of looking at it, yes, Powell replied.

The productivity boom marks a sea change from pre-pandemic years, when annual productivity growth averaged around a modest 1.5%, according to RSM calculations. That all changed when the economy emerged from the 2020 pandemic recession with unexpected strength and businesses struggled to rehire the many workers they had laid off.

The resulting labor shortage pushed up wages. Inflation also surged, as factories and ports buckled under the pressure of rising consumer orders. Parts shortages emerged.

Desperate, many businesses have turned to automation. Investments in equipment, research and development, and other forms of intellectual property have accelerated. The efficiency gains began to be felt almost a year ago. Labor productivity increased at an annual rate of 3.6% from last April to June, 4.9% from July to September and 3.2% from October to December.

At Reata Engineering & Machine Works, efficiency was sort of imposed on us, said CEO Grady Cope. With the job market booming, the company, based in Englewood, Colorado, couldn't hire quickly enough. Meanwhile, its customers were becoming reluctant to pay higher prices.

Semiconductor parts are placed in a shipping box as they are produced in a Mazak Variaxis machine at Reata Engineering and Machine Works Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

So Reata installed robots and other technologies to produce more with less. Software enabled it to automate the transmission of quotes to customers. This process previously took two weeks. Now it can be done in 24 hours.

Many economists and businesspeople say they are hopeful, even certain, that the productivity boom can continue. Artificial intelligence, they note, is only beginning to penetrate factories, warehouses, stores and offices.

Right now, AI is not an essential tool for us; it's an assistant and an accelerator in certain roles, said Peter Doyle, CEO of Hirsh Precision, which makes parts for the aerospace and medical device industries. The world is still trying to understand what AI can do and how quickly it will advance.

Early evidence suggests AI could support productivity gains. A study last year by Erik Brynjolfsson of Stanford University and Danielle Li and Lindsey Raymond of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology tracked 5,200 customer support agents from a Fortune 500 company who used a generative assistant based on AI in 2020 and 2021. The AI ​​tool provides suggestions for dealing with customers and links to useful internal documents.

Those who use the chatbot are found to be 14% more productive than their colleagues who do not use the tool. They handled more calls and completed them faster. The largest productivity gains (34%) were made by the least experienced and least skilled workers.

Automation tends to raise fears that machines will replace human workers and thus kill jobs. Some workers displaced by robots often struggle to find new jobs and end up settling for lower pay.

Yet history suggests that in the long run, technological advances actually create more jobs than they destroy. It takes people to build, upgrade, repair and operate sophisticated machines. Some displaced workers are trained to access such jobs. And this transition will probably be made easier this time by the retirement of the large baby boom generation, which is causing labor shortages.

Some of today's productivity gains may come not only from advanced technologies, but also from more satisfied workers. Labor market tensions over the past three years have allowed Americans to change jobs and find others that pay better and make them happier and more productive.

One of them was Justin Thompson, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, who felt exhausted from his job as a police officer, with his 16-hour workdays.

I was literally sinking into the ground,” he said.

Thompson's wife saw a job posting for the position of director of operations at a charter airline. Even without experience in air transportation, his wife thought he could use the skills he learned as a Marine Corps infantryman handling mission logistics during tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

She was right. Omni Air International hired him in 2019.

Thompson, 43, said he loves the new job, which allows him to work from home when he's not traveling. And his experience in the maritime sector, including developing ways to improve efficiency, has proven invaluable. Technology helps, too: Thompson travels with a laptop, iPad and mobile printer and uses proprietary software to manage logistics.

Other workers moved from low-skilled jobs to better-paying, more productive jobs.

The people rolling tacos on December 31, 2019… yeah, they've made progress, said RSM Brusuelas. They do other things and make a lot more money.

At Reata Engineering, staff have been trained in the use of sophisticated new equipment. A 19-year-old employee, studying engineering at university, used AI tools to make the company's training materials less tedious and time-consuming.

The goal is not to lay people off, said Cope, CEO of Reata Engineering. The goal is to get people into more interesting, better-paid jobs.

