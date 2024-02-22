Brexit has cost British food companies an extra $170 million on exports to the EU. Brexit





Food companies sending products to the EU have had to spend an extra $170 million on export costs due to Brexit bureaucracy, a change described as disastrous by some exporters.

Data shared with the Guardian shows that for three years after leaving the single market, animal food exporters had to pay sums to secure veterinary approval before sending shipments.

In the last 12 months alone, exporters paid more than $58 million. The additional costs have led to a sharp decline in exports, especially among small producers, with the value of meat products exported to the EU falling by 17% since 2019.

After the UK officially left the single market in January 2021, the EU required exporters of animal food products to have their consignments checked by a veterinarian and sign an Export Health Certificate (EHC) before shipment. Britain's reciprocal action last month raised concerns that some EU exporters could abandon exports to the UK due to the extra costs and bureaucracy.

Analysis by the Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Certification Working Group, which brings together trade bodies such as the Fresh Produce Consortium, shows that exporters have issued more than 852,000 certificates since December 2020, a month before the UK leaves the single market. requested. , Dairy UK and the Road Transport Association.

This includes certificates for fish and fish products, livestock, meat and dairy products.

The group calculated that these certificates, which cost about $200 to complete, have cost exporters more than $170 million in additional costs over the past three years.

Peter Hardwick, trade policy adviser at the British Meat Processors Association, said the extra costs had been disastrous for some small businesses.

He added that the rules have hit small and medium-sized businesses the most, as it has become much more difficult to send small mixed shipments to the EU as before Brexit, and multiple certificates are required, making exports much more expensive.

The SPS working group calculated that food exporters, which typically operate on margins of around 2%, would need to raise $8.5 billion more in revenue to cover the additional costs.

Karin Goodburn, general secretary of the Chilled Food Association, said certificates were just one element of the costs businesses faced and the actual figure would be much higher once new IT systems, management costs and additional staff were taken into account.

Goodburn, who is also chairman of the SPS Group, said: We've had companies hire extra staff to carry out new bureaucracy, and one of my members had to hire 30 new staff just to change paperwork. .

Figures on the additional costs come as data from the Office for National Statistics last week showed a total of 1.26 billion meat products exported from the UK to the EU in 2023, down 17% from the 1.53 billion exported in 2019.

This is the second lowest figure in the past decade and the lowest in 2021, the year after the rules came into effect, when 1.13 billion meat products were exported. That year's figures may also have been affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

Hardwick said many large companies are bound to be hit by these new costs, which can cut into profits or, in some cases, raise prices for consumers.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Join our business today

Get ready for your work day. All the business news and analysis you need every morning.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

He added: For some [smaller] A business that was a terminal. I'm not saying they are out of business, I just say the terminal is no longer worth exporting.

Last month, the UK introduced new export health certificate requirements for EU companies exporting animal-derived products to the UK as part of changes to its border-targeted operating model.

The Guild of Fine Food, which represents 12,000 independent food businesses, said Europe's smaller cheese and meat suppliers could give up sending goods to the UK.

However, British farmers welcomed the change as it would give them an advantage over foreign producers in the domestic market.

Labor has said that, if elected to power, it would aim to secure a veterinary deal with the EU, which would make some of these costs unnecessary, but a final decision could take years and would require the UK to agree EU standards on this. Goods.

Goodburn said the UK has led food hygiene legislation across Europe for the 30 years it has been in the EU single market.

So we helped write the law, we led the charge on the sanitary law package, and now it has been deemed necessary for the trade to get a certificate to prove that we comply with it.

The Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been contacted.

This provision was amended on February 21, 2024. In the previous version, reference to calculating the additional revenue required by exporters to cover administrative costs incurred as a result of Brexit was attributed to the BMPA rather than the SPS Working Group.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/21/uk-food-firms-exporting-eu-brexit-red-tape The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos