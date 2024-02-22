Threats to election security in the United States are increasing. Federal funding to address this is not





WASHINGTON (AP) With the election season already underway, some state election officials are expressing frustration that Congress has yet to allocate the federal money they are counting on to help cover related costs securing their systems against attacks, updating equipment and training staff.

Election officials face a long list of challenges this year, including potential cyberattacks by foreign governments, criminal ransomware gangs attacking computer systems, and persistent election misinformation that has led to harassment of election officials and a undermined public confidence.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said it's demoralizing and disappointing that the federal government has not committed to investing in this year's presidential election.

We're running federal elections that determine who holds power at the federal level and trying to manage many competing risks and challenges that have only intensified in recent years, said Benson, a Democrat. It makes us feel alone.

Since the 2016 election and the federal government's decision to add the nation's voting systems to its list of critical infrastructure, Congress has sent $995 million to states for election administration and security needs.

In Colorado, the money was used to develop a system for voters to track their ballots and fund training for poll workers. Florida officials earmarked the money to increase the security of the state's voter registration system. Elsewhere, federal money was used to replace voting machines and add cybersecurity staff.

Most of that was allocated before the 2020 election, as states rushed to bolster their cybersecurity defenses, and has been exhausted. A separate $400 million had to be spent on pandemic-related election costs in 2020.

The final round of election-related funding was $75 million approved by Congress in December 2022. State allocations ranged from $5.8 million for California to $1 million for Nevada.

Elections in Los Angeles alone cost $75 million, said Kathy Boockvar, a former Pennsylvania elections official. I don't think election officials were expecting $400 million. People were hoping to receive $75 million, and we don't even know if that will happen.

PARTISANT BUDGET DISPUTES

Federal budget negotiations have been mired by partisan conflict, with agencies mostly operating on approved spending levels for 2023. Congress has only been able to approve temporary funding plans, which cover a few months at a time. The next deadline is March 1, when the most recent temporary funding plan expires for some departments and a week later for others. The government risks a shutdown if new funding is not approved.

Even if a deal is reached, there is no guarantee of new money for the election. Last year, House Republicans called election security grants unnecessary spending and did not allocate money for it in their spending proposal. Instead, they focused on legislation that would prohibit private organizations from providing money to election offices.

Americans deserve to have confidence in our elections, and that means elections must be free from undue private influence, said U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Wisconsin Republican who chairs the House Administration Committee. representatives, during a recent hearing.

A Senate proposal for $75 million for election security is being negotiated as part of the final spending package.

Administering free and fair elections is an ongoing job that requires planning and resources, and election officials on the front lines of our democracy need a steady stream of funding to be able to do things like replace equipment aging, strengthen cybersecurity and keep pace. new technology, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, said in a statement.

DIFFICULT DECISIONS

In North Carolina, state election officials had to make difficult decisions as needs outpaced state and federal funding.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections has reduced its cybersecurity staff by one employee and has been forced to reduce staff in other areas to meet some election security needs, Karen Brinson said Bell, executive director of the agency. The team of six employees who processed election data was reduced to a single full-time position, with another person helping part-time. Some eliminated positions were funded by federal grants that are no longer available.

All of our cybersecurity efforts have benefited from federal funding, and without this continued funding and without new funding through the (North Carolina) Legislature, it is difficult to maintain a cyber- strong posture, Brinson Bell said.

At its recent meeting, the National Association of Secretaries of State passed a resolution calling on Congress to provide enough money to help officials deal with cybersecurity threats.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, a Republican, said he doesn't support federal money for elections because it usually comes with strings attached.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson, also a Republican, said he would welcome federal aid for cybersecurity needs if there was flexibility on how states spend it.

I don't necessarily mind having a partnership with some funding, as long as it's the states that have the capacity to spend those dollars, because what happens in Mississippi may be a little different than what happens in Minnesota , Maine or California, Watson said.

SUSTAINABLE PROGRAMS

Kim Wyman, a former secretary of state in Washington, said federal officials should learn lessons from the 2000 election, when some election offices were well funded and others less so. She said the Help America Vote Act of 2002, approved by Congress following election confusion in Florida, leveled the playing field with $3.2 billion in federal money going to states. A similar investment is now needed, she said.

Wisconsin elections officials used previous federal funds to provide grants to local election offices, which helped them boost their technology support and training. They were also able to purchase new voting equipment and absentee ballot envelopes, said Meagan Wolfe, the nonpartisan administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

New Mexico used federal money to cover the costs of its election security program. Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, a Democrat, said election officials need predictability.

When we create programs, we want to be able to sustain them, not just for a year or two years. We want to maintain them for the long term, she said.

In Minnesota, the state used federal money to provide grants to local elections officials to modernize the voting system, including electronic poll books and tabulators. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said he is concerned about the lack of federal funding and the message it sends about the nation's priorities.

No one I know is looking for Congress to fund national elections, said Simon, a Democrat. What we're looking for for election security and other purposes is for them to be a partner to help us fill in some gaps.

___

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Kevin Freking in Washington contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press receives support from several private foundations to improve its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. To learn more about the PA Democratic Initiative, click here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/election-2024-congress-funding-security-ballots-331bcd11694e702efbee6f31bee03faf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos