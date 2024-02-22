Exports from British companies are almost certain to strengthen Russia's war machine in Ukraine, Sky data analysis reveals | business news





Analysis of data by Sky News shows British companies are exporting hundreds of millions of pounds worth of equipment and machinery, almost certainly to Russia, undermining the official sanctions regime and strengthening President Vladimir Putin's war machine.

It is understood the items, including drone equipment, optical supplies and heavy machinery, are being sent to Caucasus and Central Asian countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Uzbekistan, and from there to Russia.

The figures show that large quantities of sensitive “dual-use” British goods are still heading to Moscow, despite flows of goods to Russia falling sharply since trade sanctions were imposed following the invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

The analysis highlights the scale of Britain's participation in the underground economy that helps keep the Russian military supplied with components and hardware for the weapons it uses against Ukraine.

Flows of British goods to Russia have fallen by 74% since the outbreak of war following sanctions. Most of the exports still flowing into Russia are food, medical products or other humanitarian items.

The flow of heavy machinery, electrical equipment and automobiles has dropped to almost zero.

These figures mean that the sanctions regime has been incredibly successful, in fact a government spokesman said: “We have implemented the most stringent package of economic sanctions ever imposed on a major economy.”

But a closer look at Britain's official trade statistics provides an alternative prism.

They show that while British exports to Russia have fallen sharply, British exports to former Soviet satellite states, from Uzbekistan to Georgia, have grown at an unprecedented rate.

British exports to Kyrgyzstan, a small satellite of the former Soviet Union, have increased by more than 1,100%. These exports are dominated by heavy equipment and vehicles that can no longer be sent directly to Russia.

Problems across Europe

This has been going on for some time in other European countries, particularly Germany and Poland, as well as sending large quantities of hardware to Russia via the Caucasus and central regions, according to Robin Brooks, former chief economist at IIF Financial Institutions. Asian countries.

“They are clearly receiving orders from a Russian satellite residing in one of the Central Asian countries,” he said.

“So what happens? There may be plausible deniability, or they may know… What we know for sure is that the increase in exports that is happening is completely ridiculous and does not match the underlying data for these countries. That means it doesn't.

“So the only reasonable explanation is Russia.

“I would say that this has been going on for some time in Western Europe, especially on the EU side. It is widely known in Brussels at this point, and I think there is a key question as to why nothing is being done in Brussels. We need a central EU level to stop this. should?”

British officials insist they are continuing to work to strengthen the country's sanctions regime. “We recently announced the creation of a new Trade Sanctions Enforcement Directorate to strengthen sanctions enforcement,” a spokesperson told Sky News.

“Failure to comply with these tough sanctions is a serious offense and can be punished through significant financial penalties or criminal prosecution.”

Export to other countries adjacent to Russia

But the scale and breadth of the deal is astonishing. UK exports have not only surged to Kyrgyzstan. Additionally, according to Mr. Brooks, Armenia has seen a sharp increase in its exports of goods to Russia.

Doubly worrying is the fact that among the goods sent to these countries there is a significant amount of items considered “dual use” that could be recycled into weapons.

Remnants of Russian weapons found on battlefield

The European Union has a list of 45 categories of items found in the remains of Russian weapons on the battlefield.

A Sky News analysis found that Britain's exports of such goods, recorded as being used to kill Ukrainian citizens, to four states in the Caucasus and Central Asia have increased by more than 500% since the outbreak of war.

According to the analysis, the largest category of goods sent to these four Caucasus and Central Asian countries was “parts for airplanes, helicopters or unmanned aerial vehicles,” or equipment that can be used to make drones and other aviation equipment. unit.

British companies exported £6 million worth of goods to the four countries, more than they have historically exported to these countries.

Other items sent by UK exporters include data processing machinery, aeronautical navigation equipment and radio navigation aids.

According to RUSI's Tom Keatinge: “It's absolutely a red flag to produce that kind of equipment. And there has been a huge surge in exports to Kyrgyzstan.”

“You definitely have to stop and ask yourself: Why is that? Am I indirectly supplying resources to the Russian military? And obviously you don't want to do that. And in fact, by doing that you will probably be committing the following violations .Sanctions.

“The tragedy is that for every drone, cruise missile or communications device that the Ukrainians get their hands on, there are parts for the equipment that come from the EU, the UK and the US, and have been manufactured since February 2022.

“So this is a new export, not a legacy export.”

