US Covid death toll likely 16% higher than official count, study finds | Coronavirus





The U.S. Covid death toll is likely at least 16% higher than the official tally, a new study suggests, and researchers believe the cause of the undercount goes beyond overloading health systems. health, but also the lack of awareness of Covid and low levels of testing. .

The second year of the pandemic also had almost as many unaccounted excess deaths as the first, the study found.

More than 1.1 million Americans have died from Covid, according to official figures. But the real number is certainly higher, given the high rates of excess mortality. Demographers wanted to know how many cases could be attributed to Covid, and they analyzed county-level data to uncover geographic and temporal patterns.

There were 1.2 million additional deaths from natural causes, excluding accidents, guns, suicides and overdoses between March 2020 and August 2022, the researchers estimated, and about 163,000 of those deaths were in no way been attributed to Covid, but most of them should have been. summer, researchers say.

Once they determined how many more people had died than expected, other questions arose.

Everyone wanted to know: why did all these additional deaths occur? asked Elizabeth Wrigley-Field, an associate professor in the Department of Sociology and the Minnesota Population Center at the University of Minnesota and one of the study's authors.

To get closer to this answer, they first looked at when and where excess deaths occurred.

Researchers believed they might see deaths occurring at the height of major surges or shortly afterward, when health systems were overwhelmed and health workers themselves were exhausted and sick.

Instead, excess mortality began to rise over the previous month, preceding major surges.

Mortality that is not considered Covid starts a little before Covid surges officially begin and peaks a little earlier, Wrigley-Field said.

This indicates that some people did not realize their illness was Covid, due to a lack of awareness of its prevalence and low levels of testing. There has also been an increase in out-of-hospital deaths, for example in nursing homes and nursing homes, making it more difficult to determine the cause of death.

The researchers also thought they would see underreporting of Covid deaths, mainly in the early months of the pandemic, as other research has indicated. It was still a new virus at the time, and not everyone knew the symptoms or had access to testing.

Quite the contrary, we see that during the first 30 months of the pandemic, serious gaps remain in surveillance, said Andrew Stokes, associate professor of global health and sociology at Boston University and one of the authors of the study.

Even though we have gotten much better at testing for Covid, we were still missing many official Covid deaths in the United States, said Jennifer Dowd, a professor of demography and population health at the University of Texas. Oxford, which was not involved in this research.

This phenomenon highlights how poorly the United States is faring as the pandemic continues, Wrigley-Field said. This deeply reflects the failures of the public health system.

As for where the deaths occurred, there were marked regional variations, Stokes said. Hardest hit have been non-metropolitan counties, particularly in the western and southern regions, which do not have as many resources to investigate deaths and have had low levels of Covid testing weaker, he said.

These differences are also likely explained by different state-level policies, how jurisdictions count Covid deaths, and the politicization of the crisis down to the local level, where beliefs about Covid may have influenced the cause of death indicated on the certificates.

Every jurisdiction does things differently, and that's why it's such a mess, Stokes said.

The United States needs to invest in more comprehensive and timely mortality reporting, experts agreed.

Although Covid deaths have now declined from the dizzying heights seen earlier in the pandemic, the virus is still deadly. If we really want to know the impact, yes, that Covid continues to have on mortality, we still need to look at this excess over time, Dowd said.

We'll likely use these numbers for many reasons to try to understand what went well and what didn't with Covid and how we can do better for the next pandemic, she said.

Knowing death rates helps authorities allocate resources, including vaccines, treatments and additional health personnel, to the hardest-hit populations and regions, and can help individuals make more informed decisions about precautions. to take.

Understanding the true death toll from Covid and elucidating the reasons for this undercount is important for current responses to infectious diseases as well as preparing for the next pandemic, the researchers said.

What does it take to be able to respond to a disaster as it unfolds? » asked Wrigley-Field. Where are the places that, when there was a crisis, really weren't able to keep people alive?

