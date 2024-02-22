Britain considers halting arms exports to Israel if Rafah offensive continues | Israel-Gaza War





The British government will consider suspending arms export licenses to Israel if Benjamin Netanyahu launches a potentially devastating ground attack on the Palestinian city of Rafah, south of Gaza.

As the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, Britain is under diplomatic pressure to follow other countries and halt arms exports to Israel.

A ministerial source said no decision had been taken to suspend arms export licenses, but the UK had the ability to respond quickly if legal advice was given to ministers that Israel had breached international humanitarian law.

Britain joined other allies in pressuring Israel to avoid a ground attack at Rafah. In a letter to the Foreign Affairs Select Committee on arms export controls to Israel, Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he did not see how the Rafah offensive could proceed without harming civilians and destroying homes.

British Foreign Secretary Andrew Mitchell told the House of Commons that the Rafah offensive marked a red line for the British government, saying Britain was urging the Israeli government not to launch an attack that could have devastating consequences.

At an Arms Trade Treaty conference in Geneva on Wednesday, British officials were accused by Palestinian diplomats of violating the treaty by refusing to withdraw arms sales after the International Court of Justice ruled that Israeli forces must be prevented from committing acts of genocide against Israeli soldiers. I received it. Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian representative Nada Tarbrush warned that a ground incursion into Rafah would lead to mass destruction on a scale far greater than the atrocities we have seen in recent months, adding that when history is written, no one in the West can pretend otherwise. . I know destruction.

UK officials told the meeting: We can respond quickly and flexibly to changing and fluid situations.

Under the provisions of the treaty, states have an obligation not to authorize the transfer of conventional weapons if they know that the weapons will be used to commit acts of genocide or crimes against humanity.

In the Commons, Mitchell accused Hamas of having cynical tactics, but told lawmakers: It must be recognized that Israeli soldiers only gain access to hostages or Hamas leadership at great cost to innocent lives. We share Israel's desire to end the threat from Hamas and ensure that it no longer exercises control over the Gaza Strip, but the UK and our partners need to ensure that Israel understands whether such a military operation would be wise and whether it would be counterproductive to its long-term interests. They say we need to reflect.

In a letter to Britain's Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Cameron did his best to highlight Rafa's importance and expressed deep concern about the possibility of an attack. “We do not underestimate the devastating humanitarian impact of a full-scale attack in these circumstances,” he said.

He added: We continue to urge Israel to do everything possible to limit its operations to military objectives and avoid harming civilians and destroying homes. But if there is a potential military attack in Rafah, he said, “it is difficult to see how this could be achieved.” Civilians cannot cross into Egypt or return north.

Privately, British officials believe Israel intends to attack Rafah.

Britain is not scheduled to release the arms export license it granted to Israel in the fourth quarter of last year until later this year. In 2022, the UK granted Israel 114 standard export licenses worth $42 million.

In a letter to Alicia Kearns, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Cameron said you were asking the right questions, but did not respond to the committee's request to reveal how many export license applications had been referred to the minister.

Earlier this month, the Hague District Court ordered the Dutch government to stop exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel within seven days, citing the risk of serious violations of international humanitarian law, and referred them to ATT and EU policy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/21/uk-to-consider-suspending-arms-exports-to-israel-if-rafah-offensive-goes-ahead The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos