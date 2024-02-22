US asks World Court not to seek Israeli withdrawal from Palestinian territories | International Court of Justice





The United States has urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague not to issue a ruling calling for Israel's immediate withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian territories, arguing that Israeli security must be taken into account in any solution to the conflict .

Any movement toward Israel's withdrawal from the West Bank and Gaza requires taking into account Israel's very real security needs, Richard Visek, the State Department's acting legal adviser, told ICJ judges.

Visek outlined the US position at ICJ hearings this week, first requested by the UN General Assembly in 2022. They aim to establish the legal status of the occupied territories and the implications for the approach to the international community facing the conflict.

More than 50 states are to present their positions in week-long hearings, which further highlighted the isolation of Israel's few supporters, following a UN Security Council hearing on Tuesday during in which the United States was the only one to vote against a draft ceasefire resolution. the United Kingdom abstaining. The US and UK are expected to be virtually alone again at ICJ hearings in calling for restraint in its ruling on the Israeli occupation.

The ICJ is expected to issue its opinion by the summer, and this opinion could have considerable political and legal impact if it finds the occupation illegal. This could, for example, have implications for governments attempting to ban boycott campaigns targeting products manufactured in the occupied territories. It could also further increase the geopolitical costs for the US and UK if they continue to defend Israel on the world stage.

In laying out the U.S. case Wednesday, Visek argued that the Security Council and the U.N. General Assembly have paved the way for a peaceful resolution through negotiations, which would fundamentally be a land-for-peace exchange. .

Lasting peace requires progress on both elements balanced, he told the judges. They have asked you to try to resolve the entire dispute between the parties through an advisory opinion, addressed to questions focused on the actions of only one party.

Visek insisted that Washington was not ruling out a role for the ICJ in the conflict, but rather was calling on the Court to carefully calibrate its advice in light of the possible need for a negotiated solution.

Most other states presenting arguments in the case have argued the opposite: that the lack of negotiations in the face of the Israeli government's categorical opposition to Palestinian statehood requires decisive intervention by the ICJ.

That's the main dispute between the United States and many other states, over how cautious the court is in opining on certain issues, said Adil Haque, a professor at Rutgers Law School.

Many other States are saying it today and in recent days: what negotiations? There is no ongoing negotiation process. The Israeli government is not interested in a negotiation process that would lead to a solution and there is therefore no reason for the Court to reverse its positions.

Haque argued that the ICJ had a role to play in defining the legal parameters of any negotiated settlement.

“Typically, in a negotiation, I have a legal right to something you want, you have a legal right to something I want, and we negotiate a trade,” he said. The court can therefore play a constructive role by telling the parties what their legal rights are and then leaving it up to them to negotiate from that legal basis.

