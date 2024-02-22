Four-day week becomes permanent for most UK businesses in world's largest test | work life balance





Research shows that most British companies that took part in the world's largest four-day workweek experiment have made the policy permanent.

Of the 61 organizations that took part in the six-month UK pilot in 2022, 54 (89%) are still operating their policies a year later, and 31 (51%) have made the changes permanent.

More than half (55%) of project managers and CEOs say a four-day workweek, where employees achieve 100% performance 80% of the time, has had a positive impact on their organization.

82% said it had a positive impact on employee wellbeing, 50% said staff turnover was reduced and 32% said recruitment improved. Almost half (46%) said their work and productivity had improved.

Report author Juliet Schor, a professor of sociology at Boston University, said the results showed real and long-lasting effects. My physical and mental health and work-life balance are much better than they were six months ago. Burnout and improvements in life satisfaction have remained steady, she said.

But Matthew Percival, director of the Confederation of British Industry, said a four-day workweek was not a one-size-fits-all answer and was unlikely to pay for itself in many industries.

He said: “If companies could add budget to the offer they make to their employees, they would consider the relative merits of reducing working hours over increasing salaries, pensions and paid parental leave, as well as better health and wellbeing support.”

A report on the four-day workweek by think tank Autonomy and researchers from the University of Cambridge, the University of Salford and Boston College in the US found that many of the significant benefits found in the initial trial persisted 12 months later. They noted that it was a small sample size.

Almost all employees (96%) said it helped their personal lives, 86% felt they performed better at work, 38% felt their organization was more effective, and 24% said it helped them take care of their responsibilities. said.

Organizations reduced their working hours by an average of 6.6 hours, reaching 31.6 hours per week. Most gave employees one full day of vacation a week or staggered vacation days. The report found that protected holidays are more effective than holidays where employees are expected to be on call or work occasionally.

The most successful companies made the four-day workweek clear, confident and well-communicated, co-designed policies between employees and management and thought carefully about how to coordinate work processes, the authors wrote.

Challenges faced by some companies included working with clients and stakeholders where a four-day week was not the norm or policies were implemented unevenly, raising the ire of some employees.

This month the Scottish Government began a trial of a four-day working week for some public services. Autonomy is calling on the Westminster government to introduce a wider range of policies, including the right for workers to request a four-day week without loss of pay, public sector trials and funding to support change. Private sector.

Paul Oliver, chief operating officer at Citizens Advice Gateshead, said the four-day workweek had helped staff cope with difficult roles and had improved staff retention as the charity was unable to pay high salaries. We wanted to find ways to improve the employee experience so that employees can rest better and put more effort into their work, he added.

The increased efficiency from the pilot means we have exceeded our targets, including improving the quality of advice and the number of clients we consult, increasing flexibility to expand to a 7-day service, increasing profitability and reducing staff sickness levels. Oliver said he's breaking the 9-5 model that doesn't work for our society or our customers.

Mark Downs, president of the Royal Society of Biology, said his organization was maintaining its policy of employees taking Mondays and Fridays off due to the positive response it received from staff and external partners.

One unexpected benefit he encountered was that he was much more productive on the days he worked and most other employees had days off. He also felt RSB had become a more attractive employer, with applicants citing the four-day workweek as a draw.

Anthony Painter, head of policy at the Chartered Management Institute, said he was following the four-day week trial with interest because CMI research showed employees valued flexible working, including pay rises, above all else.

He added that managers need better training to implement change. You need the best managers to ensure that flexibility and productivity become better ways of working, Painter said.

A government spokesperson said, “There are no plans to introduce a four-day workweek.” Ultimately, employers and employees need to agree what working arrangements work best for them, and we will be making changes to our flexible working laws in April, including the right to request flexible working from your first day at a new job.

