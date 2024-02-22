Japanese mob boss allegedly plotted to smuggle nuclear materials, US says





By Bernd Debusmann JrBBC News, Washington

U.S. authorities in the Southern District of New York say Takeshi Ebisawa is a senior leader in a large Japanese organized crime group.

US prosecutors have charged an alleged member of the Japanese mafia with conspiracy to traffic nuclear materials.

Takeshi Ebisawa, 60, allegedly tried to sell uranium and plutonium which he said would be transferred to Iran to build a nuclear bomb, it is claimed.

Mr. Ebisawa and a Thai co-defendant were previously charged with weapons and drugs in April 2022.

He faces life in prison if convicted of the latest charges.

US authorities say Mr Ebisawa – who is being held in a Brooklyn jail – is a senior official in the Japanese organized crime syndicate, known as the Yakuza, with operations in Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand and the UNITED STATES.

The US Department of Justice said Mr Ebisawa and his “confederates showed samples of nuclear materials in Thailand” to an undercover agent of the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

The agent posed as a drug and arms trafficker with ties to an Iranian general.

The nuclear samples – originating from Myanmar – were seized by Thai authorities and transferred to US investigators. A US laboratory confirmed that the material contained weapons-grade uranium and plutonium.

Prosecutors also allege that Mr. Ebisawa sought to acquire large quantities of military-grade weapons on behalf of an unspecified rebel group in Myanmar.

Weapons included surface-to-air missiles, assault and sniper rifles, machine guns, rockets of various calibers, and a variety of tactical equipment.

“It is frightening to imagine the consequences if these efforts are successful, and the Justice Department will hold accountable those who traffic in these materials and threaten U.S. national security and international stability,” the deputy attorney general said Wednesday. Matthew G Olden in a statement.

In February 2020, Mr. Ebisawa allegedly contacted the DEA agent regarding the sale of nuclear materials. According to US prosecutors, he explained via encrypted communications that uranium was “not good for your health”.

In September of that year, Mr. Ebisawa allegedly emailed the undercover DEA agent a letter bearing the name of a mining company. He offered to sell 50 tonnes of uranium and thorium for $6.85 million (5.4 million).

Prosecutors also say he sent photographs showing “dark rock material” with a Geiger counter, used to measure radiation levels.

Mr. Ebisawa faces charges including conspiracy to commit international trafficking in nuclear materials, conspiracy to import narcotics, conspiracy to acquire, transfer and possess anti-aircraft missiles and money laundering.

His co-conspirator in the case, Somhop Singhasiri, a 61-year-old Thai national, faces drug and weapons charges.

Both men will be arraigned Thursday in federal court in New York.

