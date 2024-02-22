INDUS-X Summit meets in New Delhi, India > US Department of Defense > Press release





The US Department of Defense (DoD) and the Indian Ministry of Defense (MoD) today participated in the second Indo-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem Summit (INDUS-X) in New Delhi, India India.

INDUS-X Summit speakers explored opportunities to co-produce advanced military capabilities, create resilient defense supply chains, and strengthen military interoperability between the United States and India, in support of the two countries' shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Panel participants developed several themes inspired by the initial INDUS-X collaboration agenda: deepening defense industrial partnerships, increasing access to collaborative research and testing facilities, mobilizing private capital to support defense technologies, critical defense and commercialize dual-use technologies. The governments also held a hybrid briefing on export controls for U.S. and Indian defense startups that aim to form partnerships and co-develop technologies.

The summit included announcements on priority efforts under INDUS-X, including common challenges. The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and Innovations for Defense Excellence (iDEX) announced the winners of the first two joint INDUS-X Challenges, in which companies compete to develop technologies that solve DoD and Department of Defense military problems. defense. Following a competitive process supported by the military's service partners and both governments, ten U.S. and Indian companies won more than $1 million to develop technologies related to undersea communications and intelligence, surveillance and maritime reconnaissance (ISR). At the summit, DIU and iDEX also announced that they would open applications for two joint challenges focused on space ISR in the coming months.

At the summit, U.S. companies, universities and nonprofit organizations announced the creation of a new consortium committed to expanding access to testing facilities. The consortium will explore avenues for defense and dual-use companies in the INDUS-X network to test, refine and integrate their technologies at premier test ranges in the United States and India.

The Summit included a meeting of two advisory bodies under INDUS-X. First, U.S. and Indian officials gathered for the second meeting of the High-Level Bilateral Consultative Group, which guides future cooperation under the initiative. Second, the U.S. Institute of Peace moderated the inaugural meeting of the INDUS-X Senior Leaders Forum, comprised of U.S. and Indian leaders from industry, private equity, academia and other sectors who come together to share feedback that informs the trajectory of INDUS-X. .

The US-India Business Council (USIBC) and the Society of Indian Defense Manufacturers (SIDM) organized the summit, which brought together US and Indian defense companies, investors, researchers and government officials.

The Department and Ministry launched the bilateral INDUS-X initiative in June 2023 to drive defense innovation in critical technologies by facilitating partnerships between U.S. and Indian companies, investors, and universities. INDUS-X is the innovation bridge envisioned by the national security advisors of the United States and India under the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

The DoD and Department of Defense have released a fact sheet on INDUS-X to outline both the initiative's progress to date and near-term priority efforts.

