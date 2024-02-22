UK withdraws from Energy Charter Treaty





European countries have failed to reach agreement on modernizing the Energy Charter Treaty. Britain joined France, Spain, and the Netherlands in withdrawing from the treaty. A strong legal framework is already in place to ensure continued investment in the UK’s energy sector.

The UK government announced today (Thursday 22 February) that it will leave the Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) after failed efforts to align with net zero.

The Energy Charter Treaty, signed in 1994, was designed to promote international investment in the energy sector and has historically protected fossil fuel investors. Proposals to better modernize the ECT to support clean technologies have stalled after months of talks between European countries.

Energy Security and Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart announced in September 2023 that the UK would review its membership of the ECT if the updated plan was not adopted.

Today the UK withdrew from the treaty, along with nine other EU member states, including France, Spain and the Netherlands. This decision will support the UK’s net zero transition and strengthen energy security.

Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero Graham Stuart said:

The Energy Charter Treaty is outdated and in urgent need of reform, but talks have stalled and a reasonable renewal is increasingly difficult.

Maintaining membership does not support the transition to cleaner, cheaper energy and may penalize the world's leading efforts to achieve net zero.

Having invested $30 billion in the energy sector since last September, we continue to lead the world in reducing emissions, attracting international investment and providing the strongest legal protections for those who invest here.

Discussions on reforming the Energy Charter Treaty have been ongoing for several years. In 2022, after two years of negotiations, the UK helped broker a landmark agreement to modernize the ECT. This would have maintained current benefits while supporting the transition to clean energy by expanding protections for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) and renewable energy such as hydrogen.

But this has led to an impasse, with the modernized ECT, which was supposed to be adopted in November 2022, rejected by nine EU member states. This included France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands all deciding to withdraw. The 2024 European Parliament elections mean modernization could now be postponed indefinitely.

Ministers will now call for Britain to leave after considering the views of business, industry and civil society. The withdrawal will take effect after one year and will remove protection for new investments after this period.

Shaun Spiers, Executive Director of the Green Alliance, said:

Civil society groups and lawmakers from all parties have made it clear that the Energy Charter Treaty is an outdated agreement and undermines our efforts to tackle climate change. We welcome the UK’s decision to withdraw, which will strengthen global efforts to roll out affordable, clean renewable energy.

Meanwhile, the UK remains an attractive destination for investors across all energy technology sectors. The government continues to support investment in North Sea oil and gas as part of its net-zero transition, along with a push towards renewable energy such as wind and hydrogen. The Government is also committed to ensuring fairness and support for UK investors operating overseas.

