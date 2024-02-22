US defends Israeli occupation of West Bank before UN Supreme Court





The United States on Wednesday defended Israel's decades-long occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, arguing before the U.N.'s highest court that Israel faces very real security needs.

The defense came a day after the United States issued its third veto of a call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza at the United Nations Security Council, a vote that drew an angry response from nations and humanitarian groups who have called for an end to the conflict. fight to help the civilians of Gaza.

The latest show of American support for Israel took place at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, where Richard C. Visek, acting legal counsel at the U.S. State Department, urged a panel of 15 judges not to call for immediate withdrawal of Israel from the occupied territories. Palestinian Territory.

He said only the creation of an independent Palestinian state living securely alongside Israel could bring lasting peace, repeating a long-standing U.S. position, but one whose prospect seems even more elusive in the context of war. in Gaza.

This conflict cannot be resolved through violence or unilateral actions, Visek said. Negotiations are the path to lasting peace.

The court is hearing six days of arguments over the legality of Israel's occupation of majority-Palestinian territories, including the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which has been the subject of years of debate and resolutions at the UN. The hearings involving more than 50 countries were called long before Israel went to war with Hamas in Gaza, but they are now part of a concerted global effort to end the conflict and examine the legality of Israeli policies. towards the Palestinians.

Even as judges listened to arguments in the Netherlands' majestic wood-paneled courtroom, the dynamics of the Israeli occupation were playing out on the ground Wednesday in the West Bank city of Jenin. In a nighttime raid that the Israeli military said was aimed at terrorism, Israeli forces killed three people and arrested at least 14 others.

Jenin, a refugee camp more than 70 years old and now a crowded neighborhood, has long been a center of armed struggle against Israeli occupation. And Israeli military raids, while common for years, have become much more frequent since the Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7, which Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people.

Israeli forces have arrested hundreds of Palestinians in raids in the West Bank in recent months. Deadly violence against Palestinians by Israeli settlers has reached record levels, and Palestinian attacks against Israelis have also increased, underscoring the immediacy of the proceedings in The Hague.

And on Wednesday evening, Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, warned that Israel was preparing to operate in the Gaza town of Rafah, near the southern border, once civilians there had been evacuated. He added that if an agreement was not reached to free the hostages still held in Gaza, the Israeli army would continue to operate during the holy month of Ramadan, which begins in March.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have fled to Rafah after being displaced from their homes by fighting in Gaza. The international community has denounced the Israeli plan to invade the city due to the large number of people taking refuge there.

History will judge us on how we respond today, Egyptian Foreign Ministry legal advisor Jasmine Moussa told the court on Wednesday, as she argued for the people's inalienable, permanent and absolute right Palestinian self-determination.

One only has to look at the brutal and massive destruction of Gaza by Israel today, after years of imposition of medieval methods, siege and blockade, to realize the extent of Israel's transgression of this principle, she declared.

This is the first time the court has been asked to give an advisory opinion on the Israeli occupation. The UN General Assembly asked the court to review the legality of Israeli policies in the Palestinian territories more than a year ago, before Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, which killed more than 29,000 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israel said it would not participate in the hearings and sent a letter to the court last year, saying the hearings were unjustified and did not recognize Israel's right and duty to protect its citizens or its right to freedom. security.

The United States has strongly defended the Israeli campaign in Gaza, which began after the October 7 attacks. But although U.S. officials have also urged Israel to scale back its military campaign and do more to protect civilians, America's defense of Israel has put it increasingly at odds, even with staunch allies like France, Canada and Japan.

On Tuesday, his isolation was demonstrated at the UN Security Council: he only vetoed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire, saying it would disrupt efforts to free hostages held in Gaza. Thirteen other countries supported the resolution and Britain abstained.

On Wednesday, Mr. Visek, the State Department's legal adviser, asked the U.N. court to uphold the established peace framework that he said has been accepted by U.N. bodies, which depends on a broader end to belligerence against Israel rather than heeding calls from other nations for Israel's unilateral and unconditional withdrawal from the occupied territories.

Hamas' attacks on Israel on October 7 were a reminder of the threats facing the country and its security needs, Visek said, and they persist.

Unfortunately, those needs were ignored by many participants in arguing how the court should consider the issues before it, he said, referring to testimony from other countries during the hearings.

Mr. Visek's appearance directly preceded that of Vladimir Tarabrin, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands.

When he took the microphone, Mr. Tarabrin said that Russia values ​​its stable relations with Israel and expressed his condolences for October 7. But in what appears to be a thinly veiled jab at the United States, he said Russia cannot accept the logic of those who try to defend indiscriminate violence against civilians in Gaza by invoking Israel's right to to defend themselves.

Violence can only lead to more violence, he said. Mr. Tarabrin criticized Israel for many of the same things that Russia has been accused of doing in its war in Ukraine, including annexation, deportation, population transfers and other violations of the Geneva Conventions.

Russia and the United States used the hearings to promote their own agendas and accused each other of hypocrisy.

These countries have repeatedly been accused of applying double standards at the UN, with the United States not pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza while demanding a ceasefire in Ukraine, while that Russia criticizes Israel for some of the things Moscow has done in Ukraine.

The court, which often hears lingering disputes between nations, has recently become a venue for countries to oppose Israel. Last month, South Africa argued in court that Israel was committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, a charge Israel strongly rejected. The judges did not rule on this claim, but issued an interim order for Israel to take steps to prevent genocide in Gaza.

South Africa on Tuesday condemned Israeli policies against the Palestinians, calling it a more extreme form of apartheid, the race-based system of laws that disenfranchised black South Africans for decades.

Israel has long denied accusations that it operates an apartheid system, calling the allegations insults and highlighting what it sees as a history of condemnation by U.N. bodies and courts.

The United States has remained Israel's strongest supporter on the international stage. But the Biden administration, under growing pressure from parts of the Democratic Party, has also shown signs of impatience with Israel's conduct of the war, the growing toll in Gaza and the plight of Palestinians under Israeli occupation.

President Biden said this month that the Israeli military response in Gaza had been excessive and that the immense civilian suffering must end. The remarks come days after Mr. Biden imposed broad financial sanctions on four Israelis following violent attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.

After the hearings, which are expected to end on Monday, the court will issue a non-binding advisory opinion. This decision is expected to take several months.

