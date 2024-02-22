Indo-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X) > US Department of Defense > Press release





In June 2023, the US Department of Defense (DoD) and the Indian Ministry of Defense (MoD) launched the Indo-US Defense Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X), guided by a bilateral collaboration program . INDUS-X continued to advance the commitment of the national security advisers of the United States and India to build a bridge of defense innovation between the two countries under the Initiative on critical and emerging technologies (iCET). INDUS-X facilitates partnerships between U.S. and Indian defense companies of all sizes, incubators and accelerators, investors and universities with support from the U.S. and Indian governments.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Since June 2023, U.S. and Indian government officials, defense companies, investors, accelerators and universities have been collaborating through INDUS-X to accelerate defense technology innovation in the United States and India. Key achievements of INDUS-X to date include the following efforts:

Common challenges. The US Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) and the Indian Department of Defense's Innovations for Defense Excellence (iDEX) coordinated to design, launch and select the winners of the first round of INDUS-X Joint Challenges, in which companies competed to identify commercial technology solutions addressing warfighter challenges. HydroNet, OceanComm, PierSight, Pixxel and Sea-Gal Technologies were collectively awarded $300,000 to develop maritime intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and underwater communications technologies. AlKairos, Airbotix Technology, Professor D. Saha and Professor S. Ganguly, SAR Space and Zeus Numerix will collectively receive $900,000 for the same challenge topic. Educational series. During the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in November 2023, the U.S. Secretary of Defense and the Indian Minister of Defense announced the INDUS-X Gurukul, or Education Series, a hybrid information series for defense start-ups American and Indian. In this series, experts come together with defense companies to discuss a range of topics, including leveraging private capital, managing export controls and creating industry partnerships. The Gurukul Series was launched by DIU’s National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) and iDEX on February 9 with an inaugural virtual session on sourcing private capital. A hybrid session on technology export control policies and regulations followed at the February 2024 INDUS-X Summit in New Delhi. Industrial and university workshops. FedTech, along with IIT Hyderabad, in partnership with Hacking4Allies, conducted workshops for over 120 defense startups on best practices for navigating the US and Indian defense establishments. American and Indian universities also organized three academic workshops to exchange best practices on technology transfer and licensing, the role of government as a client and the advancement of research in emerging areas of defense technologies, including including space. Strategy session for investors. The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), in collaboration with the IndUS Tech Council, organized an investor strategy session in New Delhi in November 2023 to leverage joint funding from innovation for American and Indian companies that produce critical defense technologies. Both governments welcome investors' continued efforts to identify financing from reliable capital sources and to support defense and dual-use companies in technology categories for capabilities identified in the U.S.-India Roadmap for Industrial Cooperation defense.

THE PATH TO FOLLOW

At the INDUS-X 2024 Summit, U.S. and Indian government officials, researchers, investors, technology incubators and accelerators, start-up executives and defense leaders gathered to discuss the next steps of INDUS-X. INDUS-X will continue to expand opportunities for defense innovation, including through the following initiatives:

Common challenges. At the INDUS-X Summit in February 2024, DIU and iDEX announced that they would open applications for two joint challenges focused on space ISR in the coming months. Academic partnerships. Penn State University and the Association of University Technology Managers (AUTM Foundation), a nonprofit educational organization, are developing workshops under INDUS-X to strengthen technology transfer from academia to start-ups . Indian Space Association (ISpA); Indian Institute of Science (IISc); Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur; and Penn State University hosted virtual workshops on building academia-industry partnerships and developing solutions for space situational awareness and technology transfer. Access to the test range. A consortium of industries, universities and non-profit organizations in the United States and India will explore avenues to help companies access their premier testing facilities, creating new opportunities for researchers to collaborate and for companies to demonstrate their technology together. The following organizations announced the creation of the INDUSWERX consortium to expand access to testing facilities for defense and dual-use companies: FATHOMWERX, Penn State University, North Carolina State University, The Texas A&M University System (TAMUS), University of Texas at Austin, University of Maryland, Skydio, Liquid Robotics (a Boeing company), Albers Aerospace, the Society of Indian Defense Manufacturers (SIDM), the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) led by Roorkee, IISc Bengaluru, Astrome Technologies, Space Pixxel and Thermaissance. Industrial partnerships. U.S.-India industrial partnerships provide advanced defense capabilities and strengthen defense supply chains. Skydio, an American manufacturer of AI-based unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), announced a new partnership with Aeroarc, an India-based UAS manufacturer. Through this partnership, Skydio and Aeroarc will strengthen defense capabilities, expand U.S.-India artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration, and meet global customer demand. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., a US manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), announced two partnerships to support US-India industrial collaboration on India's future MQ-9B drone program. General Atomics will leverage the expertise of 114ai, an Indian technology company, to jointly develop software and artificial intelligence models to process ISR data more efficiently. General Atomics is also partnering with Bharat Forge and an Indian engineering company to manufacture MQ-9 components and assemblies in India for use on all MQ-9B aircraft worldwide. Liquid Robotics, a Boeing Company, highlighted its collaboration with Indian partners to develop the capabilities of the Wave Glider unmanned surface vehicle (USV) to enhance maritime security through maritime domain awareness. Advisory forums. To actively engage stakeholders in new initiatives and advance ongoing activities, the Department of Defense and the Department of Defense will engage senior leaders from the private sector and academia through the Defense Senior Leaders Forum. 'INDUS-X (SLF). The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) and the Society of Indian Defense Manufacturers (SIDM) convened the first SLF at the INDUS-X 2024 Summit to identify pathways to advance industry partnerships. The DoD and Department of Defense have established a Senior Advisory Group (SAG) to guide government efforts to advance INDUS-X. SAG supports all INDUS-X initiatives, including Common Challenges, Gurukul Educational Series, Accelerator Workshops and Investor Engagement Events.

