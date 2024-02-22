Britain's Trident nuclear missile has failed another test, sparking scrutiny.





The British government confirmed Wednesday that a test launch of an unarmed Trident missile from a Royal Navy submarine last month failed, raising questions about the state of Britain's nuclear deterrent capability.

It was the second consecutive malfunction of such a launch nearly eight years after another Trident went off course at sea, an incident that drew criticism from the government at the time for failing to disclose it.

This time, the launch failure was first reported not by the Ministry of Defense but by the London tabloid The Sun. London tabloid The Sun reported that the missile booster failed and landed in the water not far from the submarine HMS Vanguard, which had just set sail. It has come out after 7 years of redevelopment.

British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and the Royal Navy's top officers all boarded the Vanguard for the test on January 30. In a written statement to the House of Commons, Mr Shapps said something unusual occurred while aboard the Vanguard. The test launch followed a specific event.

Mr Shapps wrote that there was no impact on the reliability of the wider Trident missile system and stockpile. It also has no impact whatsoever on our ability to launch nuclear weapons if a situation arises where we need to do so.

The Royal Navy has experienced a series of problems with its fleet in recent months. This is H.MS, one of the main aircraft carriers. Queen Elizabeth has a problem with one of her propeller shafts, which meant she was not deployed to NATO exercises off the coast of Norway earlier this month.

Her sister ship, HMS Prince of Wales, took part in the exercise, but her deployment was briefly delayed and departed on 12 February. In 2022, the Prince of Wales sank off the Isle of Wight. She required nine months of repairs due to problems with her propellers.

Military analysts said it was difficult to say exactly what went wrong in the launch. Britain has four nuclear-powered submarines equipped with the Trident missile system manufactured by the American company Lockheed Martin. During testing, the missile was not equipped with a nuclear warhead.

Malcolm Chalmers, deputy director of the Royal United Services Institute, a London-based think tank, said it was not clear whether the problem could now be solved or even what it was. But the Vanguard was so aged beyond its planned service life that it had just emerged from seven years of repairs and refueling.

Mr Chalmers criticized the government's handling of the incident, noting that it announced the tests in advance but failed to report the failures.

Sooner or later, someone will notice this, he said, and they need to get in front of the story.

The last launch failure, in June 2016, became a political headache for Prime Minister Theresa May's government when news of it first leaked months later. Prime Minister May was initially reluctant to acknowledge the incident, even as she appealed to parliament to invest in new Trident armed submarines.

As President Vladimir Putin's anxiety over Russian offensives increases, Britain's military readiness has again emerged as a political issue. The opposition Labor Party has accused successive Conservative-led governments of hemorrhaging the military through years of budget cuts amid fiscal austerity.

Over the past 13 years, our military has been reduced to its smallest size since the days of Napoleon. John Healey, Labour's defense policymaker, and David Lammy, the party's chief foreign policy official, wrote in a column last autumn. Daily Telegraph.

