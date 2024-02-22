US Navy sailor based in Japan accused of espionage





By Bernd Debusmann JrBBC News

https://www.facebook.com/bryce.pediciniBryce Pedicini was assigned to a guided-missile destroyer based in Japan at the time of his arrest.

A U.S. Navy sailor based in Japan has been charged with espionage for allegedly passing classified information to a foreign government.

Bryce Pedicini allegedly provided documents to foreign agents at least seven times in 2022 and 2023.

The US Navy also accuses him of having tried in May 2023 to hand over photographs showing the screen of a military computer.

He faces a court martial while the investigation continues.

The defendant is a fire control chief petty officer assigned to a Japan-based guided-missile destroyer, the USS Higgins.

He has been in custody since May 2023, just days after the latest alleged incident in Japan.

The other incidents occurred over a four-month period in Hampton Roads, Virginia, in late 2022 and early 2023, according to US investigators.

The document alleges that he was transmitting information “with reason to believe that it would be used to the detriment of the United States and to the advantage of a foreign nation.”

It is not clear to which country he was trying to transmit documents, nor what those files contained.

The indictment states only that the information was “related to national defense.”

Getty ImagesMr. Pedicini was assigned to the USS Higgins, a guided-missile destroyer, at the time of his arrest.

Commander Arlo Abrahamson, a spokesman for the US naval force, said in a statement: “The incident remains under investigation and legal proceedings continue.”

CPO Pedicini's military records show he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2009 and served on several warships.

In addition to charges of espionage and reporting defense information, CPO Pedicini is accused of failing to report foreign contacts to his superiors, failing to report a solicitation of classified information, transporting classified information and taking a personal device into a secure room.

The charges were referred to a court martial in January.

Also last month, a 26-year-old sailor, Wenheng Zhao, pleaded guilty to passing information to Chinese intelligence while working at a California naval base. He was sentenced to two years' imprisonment.

Zhao was arrested in August alongside another sailor, Jinchao Wei, 22, accused of conspiring to send defense information to a Chinese agent.

Mr Wei – who had access to sensitive information on his ship – was allegedly approached by a Chinese agent in early 2022, when he was in the process of becoming a US citizen.

