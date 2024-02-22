



Just when you were hoping to hit rock bottom, Congress finds a way to go even lower. Westminster bows to no one in its efforts to disappoint you and the country. Fortunately, it cannot let itself down. That means it has a primitive protozoan conscience. Politicians who strive for dignity and demand respect prove themselves to be made of straw. Little men and women driven entirely by their own worst instincts.

Consider the conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip. On October 7, approximately 1,200 Israelis were killed by Hamas terrorists. More than 100 hostages are still being held. 30,000 Palestinians were killed, most of them women and children. Much of Gaza was reduced to rubble. Food, water, and medical supplies are all important.

It should have been a time for lawmakers to gather together. They are always honest about doing this. It's as if they have a monopoly on enlightenment. They alone can convey higher powers to the nation.

What we got was the exact opposite. An SNP opposition day debate designed to highlight divisions in Labour. It is a Labor amendment designed to prevent division within its own ranks. It bridged the gap between the SNP position and the Labor leadership. The Tory amendment, whose sole function was to topple Labour, as there was very little tobacco paper among the Labor Party, was made in accordance with the parliamentary precedent that a Government amendment would, in such cases, kick out the Opposition.

So we had that. While more men, women and children were dying in Gaza, every political party in Britain was exploiting the conflict for their own tenuous and narrow interests. It's just lip service to a higher calling. They all claimed that they were only interested in ending the war. They were all so out of touch with reality that they didn't even realize they were lying. They are just stuck in performance-based politics. Knowing that the IDF or Hamas commanders are unlikely to hear this, nothing they say will make a difference. So they could say what they liked.

There were rumors early on Wednesday that Labor was looking to Speaker Lindsay Hoyle to break convention and discuss both Labor and Tory amendments. To save face for Keir Starmer. To prevent a large-scale rebellion. There was certainly no sign of foil during the Science and Technology Questions preceding the Prime Minister's Questions. Just enough time to meet him. He could have simply chosen not to listen to Pastor Michelle Donelan. She's like liquid cosh. One word: cold.

Hoyle reappeared at PMQs but as soon as it was over he was out the door. Once again, the Starmus team's hot pursuit unfolds. Clearly the speaker had not yet decided how to proceed. Join the caucus to either withdraw the Labor amendment or claim special circumstances and get the House of Commons to vote on both amendments and the SNP motion.

The first sign of the shithouse came when Labor MPs halted proceedings with a series of largely unrelated orders. First, this is an article by Lucy Powell. Can Deputy Speaker Rosie Winterton, now sitting in the Chair, think of a way to get Rishi Sunak to answer the question he ignored during PMQs about whether Kemi Badenoch's recall is sound? Rosie shrugged her shoulders. I'll be here all day if Labor asks whether Kemi is responsible without Sunak providing an answer.

Next was Liam Byrne. He was also worried about chemistry. Did the Canada trade talks really happen, or were they just going on in her mind? Chemistry? mistaken? Who would have imagined such a thing? John McDonnell wondered if Winterton could help visitors access Westminster Hall. Rosie closed her eyes. Talk to his hand. On we went. Diana Johnson asked for help accessing 15 Home Office reports held by James Cleverly. Hell, Jimmy Dimly can't even put a refugee on a plane, let alone form a coherent sentence.

Then there were concerns about the $2.3 billion fine imposed on the EU, at a price the Conservatives were clamoring for more government problems over the Horizon Post Office scandal. Rosie, who is above my pay grade, sobbed.

Finally Hoyle returned to the room. He made a decision. He will allow both Labor and the Government's amendments. Tory and SNP benches were furious. And we all thought that what they really wanted was to return the hostages and end the fighting in Gaza. We are foolish. Shouts and taunts were heard. growled the always pointless Desmond Swayne. Bring back Bercow. The Congress was about to start a civil war. It's much more interesting than the Middle East.

Another person shouted: You should be ashamed, Lindsay. Hoyle didn't look at all comfortable. He could not reveal this. There was a good case to be made for breaking convention and he should have continued to rebel. But he wants to be loved so much. Perhaps he couldn't bear the thought of not attaining that nobility. It takes all kinds of work. He seemed like he wanted to be somewhere other than the speaker's chair.

The speech itself was unremarkable. Except for the peculiar mixture of piety and bitterness. Everyone is holier than thou. There is sanctity on their side. Everyone wanted a truce. They wanted their own truce, not someone else's.

Incredibly, everything got worse. Much worse. Just before the vote on the Labor amendment took place, Penny Mordaunt issued an order. The Conservatives, having failed to persuade Labor, were going to throw their toys in the pram and not vote for anything. Not even their own amendments. Surprisingly, Mordaunt thought she held the moral high ground. Pass the sick bag.

Cue total confusion. It's a vote that kicks everyone out of the public gallery and sits in private. The SNP couldn't even get a vote on its own. Emotional speaker apologizing to the house.

None of this was enough. Almost not. And about war. If only members of Congress were allowed to introspect, they would fall into a vicious cycle of shame.

This was the best time.

