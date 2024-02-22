UK ends treaty that allows fossil fuel companies to sue government over climate policy | climate crisis





Britain is withdrawing from a treaty that would have allowed fossil fuel companies to sue the government over climate policy.

The British government announced late Wednesday that it would withdraw from the controversial Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) after efforts to meet its net-zero emissions plan failed.

The treaty allows fossil fuel investors to sue countries for expected lost profits in an opaque corporate arbitration system established in the 1990s to protect fossil fuel investors in former Soviet economies.

Graham Stuart, Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: The Energy Charter Treaty is outdated and urgently needs reform, but talks have stalled and a reasonable renewal is becoming increasingly difficult. Maintaining membership does not support the transition to cleaner, cheaper energy and may penalize the world's leading efforts to achieve net zero.

Treaty protections for new energy investments will end one year after withdrawal takes effect, a government statement said.

It is unclear whether ongoing cases, such as UK-listed Ascents' 500m (428m) ECT lawsuit against Slovenia, will be affected. The company launched a compensation claim after Slovenia requested an environmental impact assessment before proceeding with the development of oil and gas fields. Slovenia subsequently withdrew from the treaty.

Shadow climate change secretary Kerry McCarthy said: We are fighting an urgent global fight against a climate emergency. We cannot allow fossil fuel companies to prevent democratically elected governments from taking strong climate action. Labor has long argued that the Energy Charter Treaty is clearly outdated and unfit for purpose. It is good that the government has finally taken steps to leave this behind.

The ECT is the most litigious investment treaty in the world, and the UK's continued presence within it raises fears of climate-damaging litigation if the government passes offshore petroleum licensing legislation aimed at increasing oil and gas extraction in the UK. I lost. About 40% of North Sea oil and gas licenses are owned by foreign investors, according to research by the Common Wealth think tank.

Activists welcomed the news, with Global Justice Now saying it lifted the straitjacket on a just transition. ECT is now a dead man and only those who profit from the destruction of the planet will mourn its death, said Cleodie Rickard, the group's trade campaigns manager.

But the mechanisms in the ECT that made the Investor-State Dispute Settlement (ISDS) provisions so lethal remain in several other treaties, including the Pacific Trade Agreement. With the legitimacy of ISDS eroded, it is time to scrap this system altogether.

A UN report last year said ISDS involves risks of bias, conflict of interest and abuse of power and could have catastrophic consequences for climate action.

Although more than 54 countries are still listed as signatories to the ECT on the treaty body's website, in reality many have already withdrawn or are planning to do so after failed modernization negotiations.

France, Spain, the Netherlands and several other European countries have withdrawn from the treaty, and Britain's announcement follows a proposal by all 27 EU countries to formally leave the treaty all at once. A technical meeting on Tuesday reviewed the proposal positively, and it can now be approved by EU energy ministers next month.

“As it stands, the treaty is not consistent with the EU’s energy and climate goals and the EU’s investment policy and law,” a European Commission spokesperson said. Despite the Commission's successful negotiating efforts with international partners to update the Treaty, it has not been possible to find the necessary majority for Member States to approve the modernized Treaty. We therefore proposed that the EU, its Member States and Euratom withdraw from the ECT in a harmonious and orderly manner.

Yamina Saheb, a former treaty official turned critic, recently urged caution after the European Union retreated from a series of climate measures. If the [the EU president] Ursula von der Leyen fails to take the EU out of the treaty, and her mission will be seen as a complete failure from a climate perspective. Countries that have already left the ECT should pressure her to speed up her process.

