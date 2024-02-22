US Navy sailor based in Japan accused of espionage





The United States has charged a Navy sailor based in Japan with espionage for allegedly providing classified documents to a foreign government.

Bryce Pedicini, a fire control chief petty officer, is accused of transmitting documents to a foreign government employee at least seven times between November 2022 and May 2023, according to an indictment obtained by NBC News.

Pedecini is suspected of mishandling classified documents and information, U.S. Pacific Fleet spokesman Commander Arlo Abrahamson said in a statement. The incident remains under investigation and legal proceedings continue, he said.

It is unclear with which government Pedicini is accused of collusion.

Pedicini was assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins and provided several documents to a foreign government employee regarding national defense, according to the indictment filed by the Navy.

The exact nature of the documents is unknown, but Pedicini is also accused of smuggling photos of a computer screen designed for classified information to a foreign official while he was in Yokosuka, Japan, in last May.

Pedicini had lawful access to information relating to the national defense of the United States, the indictment reads, which could be used to the detriment of the United States and to the advantage of a foreign nation.

Bryce Pedicini.via USNI.org

The Navy also accuses him of failing to report a foreign contact and taking a personal electronic device to a secure room.

The sailor had joined the Navy in 2009 and had served several warships and received awards throughout his career. Since his indictment in May, Pedicini has been in pretrial detention and is scheduled to appear before a court martial this week, according to the indictment.

Earlier this year, another sailor, 26-year-old Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for accepting thousands of dollars in bribes from a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for photos of American military information.

Zhao, who worked at a naval base in California, pleaded guilty to sending his Chinese master plans for U.S. military exercises in the Indo-Pacific region, including plans for a radar system at the U.S. military base in Okinawa, Japan.

Last year, Jinchao Wei, a 22-year-old soldier aboard the San Diego-based USS Essex, was arrested on espionage charges for sending training manuals for military exercises and photos of the ships he served on.

The United States has accused China of carrying out extensive cyberattacks and a espionage campaign, which it denies.

