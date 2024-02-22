US military targets Houthi anti-ship cruise missiles in pre-emptive strikes | Israel's War on Gaza News





The US military says it carried out four self-defense strikes against the Houthis, destroying seven anti-ship cruise missiles, a mobile ballistic missile launcher and a drone coming from areas of Yemen controlled by the Iran-aligned group.

The military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said the missiles were ready to be launched toward the Red Sea, adding that it also shot down a one-way unmanned aircraft system on Wednesday.

It said Thursday it had determined the targets posed an imminent threat to merchant ships and U.S. Navy vessels in the region.

February 21 Red Sea Rollup

On February 21, between midnight and 6:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces carried out four self-defense strikes against seven Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles and one mobile anti-ship ballistic missile.

US Central Command February 22, 2024

Two missiles targeted a ship transiting the Gulf of Aden on Thursday, causing a fire on board, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, adding that coalition forces were responding.

Security company Ambrey also reported a fire on board a Palau-flagged British cargo ship following two missile strikes southeast of Aden in Yemen.

The ship appeared to be coming from Map Ta Phut, Thailand, and heading toward the Red Sea, Ambrey said. The merchant marine is advised to stay away from the vessel and proceed with caution.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

UKMTO WARNING INCIDENT 037 UPDATE 001

ATTACK

ATTACK

Warnings 2024 (https://t.co/5An1YH0JyE)#MaritimeSecurity #MarSec pic.twitter.com/sXwpScJ4tw

UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) February 22, 2024

The Israeli military said Thursday that its Arrow missile defense system intercepted an air attack coming from the Red Sea as sirens sounded in the port city of Eilat.

In a post on Telegram, an Israeli military spokesperson did not specify who was responsible for the attack. The Houthis have previously claimed to have fired drones and ballistic missiles towards Israel, including Eilat.

Maritime chaos

The Houthis, who control Yemen's most populated areas, have carried out dozens of attacks on ships with commercial ties to the US, UK and Israel in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since November.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the Houthis behave like a terrorist organization attacking civilians, civilian ships and innocent sailors.

The group still held the crew of the Galaxy Leader, made up of 25 people from five countries. The Houthis took control of the ship, believed to be partly owned by an Israeli businessman and sailing under the flag of the Bahamas, in November.

This is hacking, Miller said Wednesday.

The Houthis say the strikes are a response to Israeli military operations in Gaza. Despite the US-British retaliation, they vowed to continue their solidarity campaign with the Palestinians until Israel ends the war.

Miller said their attacks on transport ships endanger an already fragile humanitarian situation and do nothing to help Palestinians.

The attacks have disrupted international trade along a route that accounts for about 15 percent of global maritime traffic. Several shipping companies have rerouted their ships to the southern tip of Africa, delaying delivery times and adding an additional 3,000 to 3,500 nautical miles (5,500 to 6,500 km) to their route.

Houthi attacks are driving up prices and causing delays in the delivery of essential humanitarian goods, such as food and medicine, to places where they are most needed, Miller said.

This negatively affects those in need of assistance around the world, including in Sudan, Ethiopia and Yemen itself, he added. Most of the ships attacked by the Houthis contained food, such as grain and corn, bound for these countries.

On Tuesday, Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam said on X: What the world is looking forward to is not the militarization of the Red Sea, but rather an urgent and comprehensive declaration of a ceasefire. -fire in Gaza, for humanitarian reasons obvious to everyone.

