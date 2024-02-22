What will the UK economy be like in early 2024?





The Office for National Statistics recently published new data on the UK labor market, inflation and GDP. While price and wage trends have improved the situation for many households, the economy has contracted since the beginning of 2022. The new growth outlook is positive but weak.

Earlier this month, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published new data on the UK labor market, inflation and economic growth. Taken together, these data provide a variety of insights into the current state of the economy.

labor market

On February 13, the ONS published new UK labor market data. This number relates to measures such as average weekly earnings and number of people employed. There are three notable points to highlight.

Average incomes grew at a slower rate at the end of 2023 compared to the record annual growth rates observed over the summer, but income growth remains high by historical standards. After about two years of falling wages due to inflation, workers began seeing their earnings increase on an inflation-adjusted basis in the summer. The increasing number of people unable to participate in the labor market due to long-term illness remains a serious problem.

The average annual growth rate of average weekly income (excluding bonuses) from the third quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2023 was 6.2%. This ratio is showing a downward trend after peaking at 7.9% in August 2023. However, it is well above the series average of 3.2%.

Economists call income adjusted to reflect the current inflation rate real income. This term can help capture the fact that households are actually worse off when wages do not keep pace with rising prices. Adjusted for inflation, the annual growth rate in average weekly earnings (including bonuses) in the fourth quarter of 2023 falls from 5.8% to 1.4%, signaling the extent to which rising prices continue to erode people's wages.

As Figure 1 shows, most workers saw their real earnings decline from 2022 to 2023, followed by higher annual growth rates in real weekly earnings due to higher wage growth in the summer of 2023 (including one-time payments such as civil servant bonuses). Profits move into positive territory. You might think that high wage increases in 2023 and high wage increases in 2024 would be needed for workers' real wages to catch up with pre-cost-of-living crisis levels.

Figure 1: Actual average weekly earnings (including bonuses) Source: ONS, author's calculations

The latest data release was also the first time since October 2023 that the ONS released an update to its Labor Force Survey (LFS). The update delay was caused by issues with LFS data, as described in NIESR's latest Wage Tracker.

The LFS collects information from households to construct key labor market measures such as employment, unemployment, and economic inactivity (used to account for people who are not in the labor force because they are not employed and not currently looking for work). This information is key to understanding labor market conditions.

Most importantly, the newly updated LFS data shows a significant increase in the number of economically inactive people in 2023. In part, this reflects updates to UK population estimates. For example, recent population estimates show that there are more people aged 16 to 24 and more women than previously thought. These are the two groups that tend to have higher rates of economic inactivity.

However, when we look at the data breaking down economic inactivity by reason, we see that the main driver of recent increases in inactivity is the increase in people reporting long-term illnesses (see Figure 2). Addressing this problem requires policy intervention, including reducing NHS waiting lists. After all, maintaining a healthy labor market requires a healthy workforce.

Figure 2: Cumulative change in economic inactivity by reason since COVID-19 Source: ONS, author's calculations Note: Data for July-September 2022 onwards has been reweighted to produce discontinuous step changes. For more information, see the ONS update on LFS reweighting. inflation

ONS produces certain measures of inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI, which we explain in more detail in this blog, is used to measure how quickly the prices of goods and services that households buy are rising. Annual CPI inflation in the UK was 4% in January, unchanged from December 2023, according to the latest ONS data release. This means that the average price of the average household's spending basket in January 2024 was 4% higher than in January 2023.

Looking at the basic products and services that make up the basket, Figure 3 shows how the contribution of various components to CPI inflation has changed over the past few years. Rising energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 contributed significantly to the rise in CPI inflation. However, from the second half of 2023, these energy price increases are disappearing from the CPI basket, which, together with the moderating inflation rates for food and non-energy goods, has contributed to lower inflation.

Figure 3: Contribution of components to annual CPI inflation Source: ONS, author's calculations

January's inflation data is surprising. NIESR's most recent UK economic outlook forecast CPI inflation to rise in January compared to December. However, as outlined in the outlook, CPI inflation is believed to continue to decline throughout the first half of 2024 as energy prices continue to fall and have a negative impact on the CPI.

So this recent unexpected downward revision could be a sign that inflation will fall faster in the coming months than initially expected. If true, the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) could begin cutting interest rates (currently 5.25%) in the spring.

But energy prices aren't everything. The data also suggests that there is inflation risk (also known as upside risk) that could push inflation higher than expected in the coming months. For example, service inflation has averaged around 6-7% since the second half of 2022, and this figure rose slightly from 6.4% in December to 6.5% in January. This is relevant because services inflation largely reflects domestic price pressures (particularly wages in the services sector) rather than external factors (e.g. energy or food import prices).

Services inflation can reveal something about underlying domestic price pressures. The fact that it remains high and contributed about three-quarters of the total annual CPI rate in January 2024 (see Figure 3) indicates that underlying domestic inflationary pressures represent a significant upside risk to CPI inflation in the coming months. . So in terms of rising prices, the UK is not out of the woods yet.

In NIESR's latest UK economic outlook, we noted that the MPC would not want to cut interest rates too early and then raise them again. So while there are recent data signals that inflation may fall faster than expected in 2024 and interest rates may soon fall, the MPC is likely to exercise some caution in this regard.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Most importantly, the February 15 ONS data for gross domestic product (GDP) shows that the economy has not grown since 2022 (see Figure 4). The analysis below is based on a previous Economic Observatory article explaining what GDP is and how to interpret it. GDP data.

Figure 4: Monthly GDP Growth Index Source: ONS, NIESR calculations

Monthly GDP contracted by 0.1% in December 2023, following growth of 0.2% in November. These figures were mainly driven by a decline in output in the services sector, particularly the wholesale and retail sector and the construction sector.

Looking at the broader picture, GDP decreased 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the previous three-month period. This was caused by contraction in all major sectors. In the fourth quarter of 2023, services output decreased by 0.2%, manufacturing output decreased by 1%, and construction output decreased by 1.3%.

The fourth quarter 2023 data represents the second consecutive quarter of GDP decline, following a 0.1% decline in GDP in the third quarter of 2023. According to standard indicators, this means the UK economy fell into a shallow recession in the second quarter of 2020. Half of last year. But as NIESR's GDP Tracker argues, whether the economy has slipped into a technical recession (second consecutive year of negative growth) in 2023 is largely beside the point.

Technical recession indicators are arbitrary and not very informative. The state of UK economic growth is better explained by the fact that GDP growth has been close to zero since the beginning of 2022 (see Figure 4). In fact, GDP declined from the first quarter of 2022 to the last quarter of 2023.

Moreover, GDP per capita is still lower than before COVID-19. This means that one measure of our standard of living is worse now than before the pandemic. This is more concerning than whether the growth rate in the last two quarters was just below zero.

However, NIESR's latest UK economic outlook predicts GDP will grow by 0.9% in 2024, despite economic growth slowing in 2023. This forecast is quite low by historical standards and is expected to remain at around 0.9% in 2020. That may not be the case for the next few years unless growth-promoting policies, such as increased public investment, are implemented.

But it's not all doom and gloom. Low growth is still growth and is better than having the economy continue to stagnate.

conclusion

Taken together, the latest data provides a significant amount of information about the current state of the UK economy.

The good news is that workers are finally seeing their real incomes increase. CPI inflation is trending downward and is likely to fall below the Bank of England's annual target of 2% in the coming months. And the economy will probably grow somewhat in 2024.

That said, many challenges remain. Targeted interventions are needed to reduce long-term disease, especially in the UK. The risk of rising inflation requires MPC to be cautious about cutting interest rates, which could have a negative impact on interest rate sensitive sectors and mortgage holders. Large-scale reforms, such as increased public investment, will be needed to break the current low growth trend, which risks further reducing Britain's living standards.

Where can I find more information? For a comprehensive analysis of the state of the UK economy, read NIESR's latest quarterly UK economic outlook here. The NIESR wage, CPI and GDP trackers can be found here. ONS bulletin on the labor market, CPI inflation and GDP. Who are the experts on this question? Jagjit Chadha Huw Dixon Stephen Millard Jonathan Wadsworth Author: Paula Bejarano Carbo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economicsobservatory.com/what-is-the-state-of-the-uk-economy-in-early-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos