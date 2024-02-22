Delegation led by Mike Gallagher says US support for Taiwan is strong





Visiting US lawmakers sought to assure Taiwan on Thursday that the United States would stand by it in the face of pressure from China, while warning that uncertainty over proposed new military aid to Ukraine could weaken US efforts to deter Beijing from acting aggressively against the island democracy. .

America stands with Taiwan and you can count on a deep reservoir of friendship and support from the U.S. Congress, said Rep. Mike Gallagher, Republican of Wisconsin leading the bipartisan House delegation, to the President-elect of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, who takes office. in May.

The lawmakers also met with Taiwan's current president, Tsai Ing-wen. Journalists in Taipei, the capital, were allowed to attend opening remarks at both meetings before being expelled.

The delegation's five representatives, all members of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party that Mr. Gallagher heads, are the latest in a recent succession of American visitors to express support for Taiwan at a time when Washington leaders are also trying to strengthen security support for Ukraine and Israel.

Over the years, Taiwan, which has no formal diplomatic relations with the United States, has often turned to U.S. lawmakers for support, and current divisions in Congress over aid to Ukraine have highlighted the influence they can have on the use of American power abroad. .

Taiwanese officials fear the upcoming presidential transition could lead to economic retaliation and intimidating shows of military force from China. Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway region that will eventually have to be unified by force with China, if Beijing's leaders decide that is necessary.

We face a rapidly changing global geopolitical landscape, as well as enormous diplomatic, military and economic pressure and coercion from China, Lai told lawmakers. They included two other Republicans, John Moolenaar of Michigan and Dusty Johnson of South Dakota, as well as two Democrats, Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois and Seth Moulton of Massachusetts.

Taiwan will continue to strengthen its military, Mr. Lai told them, but we also hope that the United States and like-minded countries will also continue to support Taiwan.

Ms. Lai and the current president, Ms. Tsai, are both members of the Democratic Progressive Party, which has emphasized Taiwan's distinct status from China, although it has failed to implement formal independence, which , according to Beijing, could trigger an armed conflict. China, no friend of Ms. Tsai, appears even more hostile to Mr. Lai, who described himself years ago as a pragmatic worker for Taiwan independence.

Mr Lai said he would follow Ms Tsai's measured approach towards China and would not seek to change Taiwan's status quo. But Chinese officials have already indicated they see little room for negotiation with the new president.

Taiwanese officials are closely monitoring the political situation in the United States, particularly as the November presidential election approaches, experts say. Many in Taiwan view the United States as a critical partner in the face of Chinese threats. But there is also underlying doubt about U.S. engagement, amplified by Chinese propaganda, and some in Taiwan say U.S. engagement has become too entangled in the rivalry between Beijing and Washington.

A proposed U.S. supplemental budget approved by the Senate, which includes aid to Ukraine and Israel, also provides support for Taiwan, including $1.9 billion that could help it open up its access to nuclear stockpiles. American weapons.

But Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated he would not let the bill come up for a vote in the House. And billions of dollars in Taiwanese orders for U.S. weapons are already behind schedule, reflecting strains on the U.S. military industrial base that existed before they even began sending weapons to Ukraine.

Taiwan warmly welcomes visiting U.S. Congress members. But we are now more concerned about the issue of delivery delays, said Shu Hsiao-huang, a researcher at the National Defense and Security Research Institute, funded by Taiwan's Defense Ministry.

At a news conference, Mr. Krishnamoorthi, the Illinois Democrat, said Ukraine's defensive war against Russia and its implications for ensuring that the Ukrainian people succeed in pushing back against authoritarianism, as they said, had been mentioned during the delegations' meetings.

As President-elect Lai and President Tsai have made very clear, if for whatever reason the Ukrainians do not prevail, it will only encourage hostilities against Taiwan, Mr. Krishnamoorthi said, urging the House to approve additional funding for Ukraine.

The Taiwanese are following what is happening in Ukraine very closely, he told reporters. He said Mr. Lai showed visiting lawmakers a photo of orchids in Ukraine's national colors, blue and gold, that the Taiwanese had grown to show their support.

Even as Republican lawmakers have become increasingly skeptical of aid to Ukraine, many support military support for Taiwan as a bulwark against China, which they view as the country's main threat. UNITED STATES. Still, several policy experts said a halt to U.S. aid to Ukraine could be destabilizing for Taiwan.

Taiwanese public support for accelerating preparations for a possible Chinese attack grew after the Russian invasion two years ago. The Biden administration said Ukraine's recent withdrawal from the town of Avdiivka reflected Congress's failure to provide additional funds to support its war effort.

“We believe that a defeat of Ukraine will embolden China and discredit not only NATO, but basically all Western democracies, and this would have a psychological impact on Taiwan,” said I-Chung Lai, President of the Prospect Foundation. , a Taipei think tank aligned with the Democratic Progressive Party, said in an interview.

China has carried out military activities around Taiwan with increasing frequency in recent years, and it sometimes escalates them to express its discontent. There have been no major exercises in the region since Mr. Lai won Taiwan's presidential election in January, but Taiwanese officials have said that could change as the May 20 inauguration approaches.

This week, the Chinese coast guard carried out patrols near Kinmen, a Taiwan-controlled island near the Chinese coast, after the deaths of two Chinese people in the area. The men were on a Chinese boat that entered Taiwanese waters around Kinmen, and they died after the Taiwanese coast guard chased the vessel, which capsized. Taiwan said it was investigating the incident.

Earlier this year, Chinese authorities unilaterally changed an air route allowing Taiwanese commercial flights to use the strait between the two sides. Taipei officials denounced the move, saying it could make flights in the region more dangerous.

Mr Gallagher appears well placed to address Taiwan's concerns about US support. A former Marine, he argued that the United States should increase its weapons production to deter adversaries.

In early 2023, he became the founding chairman of the Chinese Communist Party's parliamentary committee, which called for vigorously countering Beijing's global influence. But Mr. Gallagher said this month that he would not seek re-election to Congress.

“I think, and what we heard today, that the outcome in Ukraine is important not only for the credibility of Ukraine and the United States, but also for deterrence in the Indo-Pacific and for cross-strait deterrence,” Gallagher said at the press conference in Taipei.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/21/world/asia/us-lawmakers-taiwan.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos