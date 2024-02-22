Britain's Lindsay Hoyle calls for resignation over Gaza ceasefire vote





British lawmakers are calling for Speaker Lindsay Hoyle to resign after chaos broke out in the House of Commons on Wednesday evening.

At the time of publication, at least 59 lawmakers had signed a no-confidence motion against Hoyle's handling of the debate over whether he supported a ceasefire in Gaza. Scottish National Party (SNP) lawmakers and the ruling Conservative Party walked out of parliament on Wednesday evening in protest at Hoyles' alleged breach of parliamentary procedure.

The Speaker of the House of Commons is expected to remain politically neutral at all times, but Hoyle was accused of breaking long-standing caucus rules to allow a vote on Labor amendments to the SNP ceasefire proposal. The rules specify that motions submitted by opposition parties can only be amended by the government and not by other opposition parties. But Hoyle circumvented this to further escalate the argument.

The SNP has three opposition days per parliamentary session, during which it can choose which topics it wants to discuss in the chamber. Since last November, the SNP has chosen Wednesday as the day to propose an 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza.

Labor announced it would table an amendment to the motion, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire while also saying Israel could not be expected to stop fighting if Hamas continued its violence. The amendment deleted all references to collective punishment of the Palestinian people, which could amount to war crimes charges.

However, amid strikes and internal fighting, Labor's amendment was not put to a vote and was passed by “consent”.

Find out what happened in the House of Commons during the debate over the Gaza ceasefire vote.

What was wrong with the commons?

The Conservatives had planned to submit their own amendments, but withdrew them. The move came after Hoyles decided to allow a vote on Labor amendments. Penny Mordaunt, the Tory MP who leads the House of Commons, told her fellow MPs the government “will have no further role in today's proceedings”.

Mordaunt later accused Hoyle of inserting himself into Labour's inner row and said his actions had “undermined the confidence of this House that it can rely on long-established practices”.

According to Channel 4 News, one lawmaker called Hoyle's decision overtly political and suggested it was an effort to help Labor leader Keir Starmer, who is likely to face a revolt from members of his own party to support a ceasefire.

Labor's amendment was therefore passed without a vote due to the Conservatives' withdrawal. In doing so the SNP motion was not voted on in its original form.

Stephen Flynn, the SNP leader in Westminster, expressed outrage on behalf of his party and called on Hoyle to return to the House of Commons to explain himself. He said: “Where on earth is the Speaker of the House of Commons and how can we bring him into this House now to explain to the SNP why our views and votes in this House have nothing to do with him?” he said

In rare unity, SNP and Conservative MPs staged a walkout in the House of Commons over Hoyles' actions.

Hoyle later returned to the Commons and apologized for the disturbance he had caused. “I regret it in the end,” he said. That wasn't my intention. I wanted to allow everyone to express their views. Because of this, the SNP in particular could not vote on their own proposals.

“I thought I was doing the right thing. I take responsibility for my actions.

Who is Sir Lindsay Hoyle?

British politician Lindsay Hoyle, 66, was a Labor MP before becoming Speaker and has held the seat of Chorley since 1997. He is the son of former MP Lord Doug Hoyle. Life companion in 1997.

Hoyle served on the Parliamentary Trade and Industry Select Committee and the European Scrutiny Committee. He has served as Speaker of the House of Commons since replacing John Bercow in 2019. As a result of the 2010 reforms, the Speaker of the House was elected by members rather than the Speaker of the House.

What is the role of the speaker?

The role of the Chairman is strictly non-political. The Speaker presides over parliamentary debates and represents the House at ceremonies and events. Although he was elected as a member of the National Assembly, he must not show favoritism or favoritism toward any one party in political matters.

The Speaker can sometimes take on the role of referee during heated debates and maintain order in the House by ensuring that procedures are followed. The Chair may extend or shorten the time for debate before a bill or proposition is voted on.

You can also decide who will speak in the House, and you can even have a member of the House notify you in advance by catching the Speaker's eye or sending a letter to the Speaker.

