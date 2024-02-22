Russia breaks fishing contract, tells Britons to 'lose weight' | world news





Russia has pulled out of a long-standing fishing deal with Britain and said Britons must “lose weight and get smarter”.

A 1956 agreement allowing British ships to fish in the Barents Sea was recently abandoned in a sign of growing tensions between Moscow and the West.

The fishing deal was signed by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev, but Russian politicians now claim it was never in the national interest.

The UK government said the end of the deal “will have no material impact on our seafood supply”.

Latest War: Biden Brands Putin 'Crazy SOB'

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

1:07 Flowers marking Navalny's death have been removed.

Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the Russian National Assembly, said, “British people need to study the proverb: 'Russians speak slowly, but ride fast.'

He told politicians that “immoral Britons” had been eating Russian fish for 68 years and declared, “Now let them lose weight and get smarter.”

Britain on Wednesday imposed sanctions on six people responsible for the Arctic penal colony where President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critic Alexei Navalny died last week.

Prime Minister Volodin said the withdrawal of the fishing deal was a direct response to these sanctions. That's because last year British ships caught 556,000 tonnes of cod and haddock in Russian waters.

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

2:33 What happened to Alexei Navalny?

'With Gorbachev we lost our fatherland'

The politician, a close Putin ally, also doubled down on the Kremlin's view that the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 was a tragedy.

“With Gorbachev we lost our fatherland, with Putin we got it back,” he said.

Last year, Sky News reported that up to 40% of the cod and haddock consumed in the UK comes from Russia and its territories, with Moscow accused of “weaponising food”.

Read more: Estonia's weekend warriors warn of surge in UKUK's exports to ex-Soviet country Russia detained LA ballerina 'on treason charges'

‘There is no official notification from Russia’

A UK government spokesman said: “This will not have a significant impact on UK fish supplies, including cod or haddock, as UK vessels do not fish in Russian waters.”

“The UK has not received any formal notification from the Russian Federation on this matter.

“Russia’s continued unilateral withdrawal from several international cooperation treaties is a symptom of its self-inflicted isolation on the world stage as a result of its unlawful invasion of Ukraine.”

Andrew Crook, chairman of the National Fish Fry Federation, told Sky News: “It is controversial because British vessels have not fished in Russian waters for decades.”

“Cod migrate to areas of Russia to spawn and grow in Norwegian waters, and when they migrate again, they avoid those areas to ensure fisheries have the quantity of fish they need.

“One of the areas of concern is if Russian vessels are catching small fish in our waters, but we are confident that DEFRA is monitoring this.”

'These are the most difficult times we have ever faced'

Two Scottish fish and chip shop owners have assured UK supplies will not be affected.

However, the industry continues to struggle amid a cost-of-living crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring oil and fish prices.

The boss of Blue Lagoon, a successful chain with branches across Scotland, including in Glasgow, Perth and Stirling, said the company flies in fresh fish from the North Sea every day.

But director Alessandro Varese is concerned that canceling the treaty could lead to increased demand for more local seafood, leading to higher prices.

“This is the most difficult period we have faced in our 49-year history as a family business,” he told Sky News.

Mr Varese said the company was facing rising costs from suppliers and utility providers and was calling on the Scottish Government to offer a 75% rate relief to the hotel industry.

“This will be a huge help and could be the difference between a business dying or surviving,” he said.

Tony Jaconelli, owner of the award-winning Tony's in Stonehouse, South Lanarkshire, said it had been a “tough few years”.

He added: “A lot of small businesses are being hit by all the rising costs. It’s a real shame. Some of these chips have been in business for decades.

“The price of oil has fallen a little, but I don’t think it will go back to what it was before. I don’t think life in general will.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/russia-pulls-out-of-fishing-deal-and-tells-britons-to-lose-weight-13078051 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos