Chinese-made cranes at US ports could pose national security threatExBulletin





There are about 200 cranes at U.S. ports that were made in China that could be hacked. The White House is attacking this.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

The Biden administration is concerned about the national security threat posed by cranes at U.S. ports — yes, cranes. You know, the huge machines that hoist goods off ships so they can be transported and sold across the country. Well, these cranes were made in China. I'll let our cybersecurity correspondent, Jenna McLaughlin, pick up the thread from here. Hi, Jenna.

JENNA MCLAUGHLIN, BYLINE: Hey.

KELLY: So what's the problem with these cranes?

MCLAUGHLIN: So, according to the White House, there are more than 200 cranes at U.S. ports that were manufactured in the People's Republic of China. This is in fact the vast majority, almost 80% of cranes. According to Admiral Jay Vann, who is part of the Coast Guard's Cyber ​​Command, these ship-to-shore cranes could be vulnerable to Chinese exploitation, particularly because they can be operated remotely.

The Coast Guard is going to inspect all of these cranes. They're about half finished. Next, they will require minimum standards of security compliance. In a broader context, U.S. national security officials are genuinely concerned about the infiltration of critical infrastructure by Chinese hackers. They are trying to gain an advantage if there was a war or conflict in the region. These officials say Chinese hackers have been infiltrating U.S. infrastructure for about five years.

KELLY: OK, so I said the Biden administration is worried about this. What are they doing about it?

MCLAUGHLIN: They do several things. In addition to specific efforts to combat the threat to cranes, a new decree has been adopted. This essentially gives the Coast Guard more power over ports. They will now be able to preemptively intervene and investigate potential cyber threats against U.S. ships or respond in the event of an attack. The Coast Guard also provides minimum guidelines for cybersecurity standards, as well as requirements for reporting cyberattacks, which are modeled after security requirements. The White House says cyberattacks could pose as big a threat to the port as storms, for example.

They will get public comment on these guidelines before they actually take effect. The government is also investing $20 billion in new secure technologies at ports over the next five years, which could be used to build cranes and other technologies in America, rather than relying on those built in China.

KELLY: And, Jenna, I know, I mean, port security has been a priority since 9/11. Did something new just happen that is causing all this concern and this executive order now?

MCLAUGHLIN: Yeah. So, as I mentioned, American national security officials have been very frightened by Chinese hacking campaigns against American infrastructure. The first example they revealed was about a year ago, when a Chinese hacker group called Volt Typhoon broke into U.S. infrastructure in Guam, which is of significant military importance due to its location in the Pacific. They didn't give us many more specific details, but they said they found these hackers elsewhere, such as in US communications networks and other critical infrastructure.

In the meantime, there are other examples. You know, a major Japanese port was recently hit by a criminal cyberattack. Pirates held him for ransom for two full days and shipments were completely halted. White House cybersecurity adviser Anne Neuberger explained why ports are so important during a call with reporters last night. She said ports inject $5.4 trillion into the U.S. economy. This represents more than 90% of foreign trade. And ports are also vital to the military's airlift capabilities. If there was a major disruption at the ports, even in the short term, it could be disastrous.

KELLY: And so in the meantime, what's going to happen to all these cranes?

MCLAUGHLIN: Yes, unlike the big campaign by the U.S. government to eliminate Chinese technology like Huawei from our communications infrastructure, in this case they have no plans to get rid of the cranes. The White House seems to think this is a risk it can manage. But the investment part of this program will allow them to invest money in more American-made technology in the future, just so we don't rely as much on these vulnerable cranes.

KELLY: Jenna McLaughlin, NPR cybersecurity correspondent. Thanks, Jenna.

MCLAUGHLIN: Thank you.

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on urgent deadlines by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/02/21/1232998691/chinese-made-cranes-at-u-s-ports-may-pose-a-national-security-threat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos