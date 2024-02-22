2024 Ladbrokes UK Open draw confirmed





New Zealand's Haupai Puha will face former semi-finalist Jelle Klaasen in the first round of the 2024 Ladbrokes UK Open, with the draw confirmed in the opening session of next weekend's Minehead event.

Klassen will face New Zealand's former World Cup quarter-finalist Puha in one of the standout matches confirmed at the festival of darts to be held at Butlins Minehead Resort from March 1-3.

The unique multi-board tournament will see PDC Tour card holders compete over three days against top players from the Rileys Amateur Qualifier and the 2023 PDC Winmau Challenge Tour and Development Tour Orders of Merit.

The field of 158 players will feature Tour card holders across the first four rounds, based on their rankings in the PDC standings, following this week's Players Championship double-header in Leicester.

The opening three rounds will take place in an exciting afternoon session on Friday 1 March, before the world's top 32 teams take on the stage for Round 4 in the evening session.

In the first round, tour card holders ranked 97th through 126th will join 16 Rileys amateur qualifiers and 16 players from the 2023 Challenge Tour and Development Tour.

Klaasen, a 2016 semi-finalist who returned to the PDC circuit after passing European qualifying school last January, will begin his bid to take on trailblazer Puha, who last month became the first New Zealander to earn a PDC tour card.

Klaasen's fellow former Lakeside champions Scott Mitchell and Christian Kist are also expected to feature in round one, taking on debuting duo Leighton Bennett and Patrick Geeraets respectively.

Scotland's former World Cup winner John Henderson will also make his return to the big stage, playing the role of two-time World Championship qualifier Northern Ireland's Kevin Burness.

Ireland's former World Cup runner-up Steve Lennon will play Frenchman Jacques Labre, with tour card holders ranked 65-96 advancing to the second round.

Former world youth champion Arron Monk will play young Irishman Dylan Slevin in round three, while Dutch duo Berry van Peer and Maik Kuivenhoven will also go head-to-head.

Players ranked 33-64 will enter the tournament in the third round, where former UK Open runner-up Vincent van der Voort will face his compatriot Jeffrey Sparidans or former PDC Asia champion Christian Perez.

Steve Beaton will maintain his all-time record at the UK Open when he plays Josh Payne, Rusty-Jake Rodriguez or Ron Meulenkamp, ​​while 2014 semi-finalist Mervyn King also progresses to the third round stage.

Australian stalwart Simon Whitlock will advance to the fourth round where he will face either Van Peer or Kuivenhoven as last year's semi-finalist Adam Gawlas bids to repeat his breakthrough performance on his return to Minehead.

Former semi-finalist William O'Connor locks horns with two-time quarter-finalist Mensur Suljovic in another eye-catching fight, while Welsh Jim Williams is in a potential tie with American qualifier Leonard Gates, one of 16 Rileys amateur qualifiers. are facing.

Then some of the sport's biggest names, including reigning champion Andrew Gilding, world champion Luke Humphries and teenage sensation Luke Littler, begin their title bids in round four.

Former champions Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Nathan Aspinall, Danny Noppert, James Wade, Gary Anderson and Raymond van Barneveld will also take part in the fourth round stage.

Tour card holders Adrian Lewis and Adam Hunt will not compete at Minehead, meaning two players will receive first-round byes.

After the third round on Friday afternoon, a fourth round public draw will be held live on the main stage, with additional draws taking place for each subsequent round.

The three days of main stage action will be broadcast live across PDC's international broadcast partners including ITV3 and ITV4, DAZN and Viaplay for UK viewers, and on PDCTV for subscribers around the rest of the world.

Stage 2 action on Friday and Saturday will be streamed exclusively to all PDCTV subscribers worldwide, with commentary from Dan Dawson and Paul Nicholson.

Additionally, matches from stages 3 to 8 will be broadcast live on PDCTV on Friday and Saturday, and stage assignments will be confirmed soon.

Players will compete for a top prize of 110,000, with a total prize pool of $600,000 being awarded to the last 128 finishers.

Stage allocation for the Friday afternoon session will be confirmed shortly.

2024 Ladbrokes UK OpenFirst RoundJacques Labre ByeChristian Kist v Patrick GeeraetsMatthew Dennant v Jeffrey de GraafConan Whitehead v Leonard GatesDom Taylor v Brandon WesternLukas Wenig v Tom LonsdaleJarred Cole ByeLeighton Bennett v Scott MitchellDanny Lauby v Nathan RaffertyKevin Burness v John HendersonOwen Bates v Andy BoultonConnor Scutt v Wes Ray Frazier Jules by Thibault Tricole by Van Dongen by Martin Dragt by Jack Male by Tim Wolters by Ashley Coleman by Thomas Lovely by Brett Claydon by Benjamin Reus by Haupai Puha by Jelle Klaasen by Jitse van der Wal by Johnny Haines by Sebastian Bialecki by Cam Crabtree Paul Krohne as Bradley Brooks Michael Taylor Christopher Toonders as Radek George Killington Szaganski as Ron Meulenkamp Rusty-Jake Rodriguez as Rhys Griffin Harry Gregory as William Borland Joe Croft as Darren Beveridge Jason Hogg as Dominik Gruellich Harry Lane as Joshua Richardson Darryl Pilgrim as Robert Grundy David Sumner by Michele Turetta Wessel Nijman

Second RoundNiels Zonneveld v Sumner/NijmanArron Monk v Dylan SlevinRonny Huybrechts v Lane/GruellichToonders/Landman v Lee EvansJames Hurrell v Croft/BorlandGeert Nentjes v Pascal RupprechtPilgrim/Richardson v Keegan BrownBerry van Peer v Maik KuivenhovenHogg/Beverridge v Bennett/MitchellJurjen van der Velde v Jeffrey de Zwaangregory/Griffin v Whitehead/Gateskarel Sedlacek v Robert Owenkillington/Szaganski v Robbie Knopsscutt/Plaisier v Puha/Klaasenjacques Labre v Steve Lennonbates/Boulton v Graham graham ousherturetta/Grundy Vamered varnechon vorleder v gayfrier v. Christian Perezbialecki/Walker v Coleman/WoltersDaniel Klose v Adam WarnerDennant/De Graaf v Danny van TrijpBrooks/Crabtree v Van Dongen/TricoleD Taylor/Western v Burness/HendersonAdam Smith-Neale v Kist/GeeraetsMale/Dragt v Lauby/RaffertyWenig/Lonsdale v Roes /ReusCallum Goffin v Nick KennyAndy Battens v Claydon/LovelyOwen Roelofs v Steven Burton van der Wall/Haines v Mario Vandenbogaerdejosy Payne v Rusty-Jake Rodriguez/Mullenkamp

Third RoundMike De Decker v Zonneveld/Sumner/NijmanGoffin/Kenny v Matt CampbellWenig/Lonsdale/Roes/Reus v Callan RydzVan Peer/Kuivenhoven v Simon WhitlockSteve Beaton v Payne/Rusty-Jake Rodriguez/MeulenkampMartin Lukeman v Jermaine WattimenaGian van Veen v D Taylor/Weston/Berness/HendersonAlan Soutar v Battens/Claydon/Lovelymervyn King v Killington/Shaganski/KnoppsWilliam O'Connor v Mensour Suljovic/Bolton/Usher v R Huybrechts/Lane/ Gruellichsedracek/Owen v Kevin Dotsbrooks/Crabtree/Van Dongen/Trikoll v Cameron Menziespilgrim/Richardson/Brown v Jamie Hueskin Barry v Hurrell/Croft/Bolandbialecki/Walker/Colman/Walters v Ryan Joyce Ryan Mailki v Nenches/Rupprechtdenent/De Graaff/Van Treip v Hogg/Beverridge/Bennett/MitchellJim Williams v Gregory/Griffin/Whitehead /GatesAdam Gawlas v Turetta/Grundy/ColeRoelofs/Burton v Richard VeenstraRicky Evans v Toonders/Landman/L EvansMale/Dragt/Lauby/Rafferty v Labre/LennonRicardo Pietreczko v Krohne/Mi Taylor/HallBoris Krcmar v Ritchie EdhouseScutt/Plaisier/Puha/Klaasen v Close/Wanneruk Woodhouse v Monk/Slevin van der Velde /De Zwaan v Smith-Neill/Kist/Girachvan der Wall/Haines/Vandenbogaerde v Florian Hempel-Miki Mansell v Ian White-Vincent van der Voort v Sparidaans/Pérez-Robi-John Rodriguez v Madars Razma

