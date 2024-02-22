UK weather latest: Met Office issues urgent warning as more rain falls in the UK.





More rainfall is set to hit the UK with three yellow weather warnings for wind and rain issued by the Met Office.

Britons have been warned to prepare for flooding, travel disruption, power outages and dangerous conditions near the coast.

Unsettled conditions are expected to continue for the rest of the week, with warnings in place for much of southern England and Wales on Thursday, forecasters said.

After what has been a wet February so far, further rain is expected on Thursday, along with some gusty winds, with potential impacts for people in the warning area covering most of southern, central and eastern England, Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said. said. he said

There are currently three yellow weather warnings in place today.

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for south-west England and Wales, including Plymouth, Cardiff and Swansea, as the risk of flooding increases following Wednesday's washout.

The warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The map shows areas in south-west England and Wales where a yellow weather warning is in place.

(Meteorological Administration)

There were three yellow weather warnings in place on Thursday.

(Met Office)

Another gale warning has been issued for southern and eastern England, including London, Portsmouth and Brighton, with gusts of up to 50 to 70 mph expected in certain areas.

The warning will remain in effect until 4pm.

Wind gusts are unlikely to reach 60 to 70 mph, most likely along exposed coasts, but wider areas are likely to see short periods of heavy rain, possibly with hail and thunder, and gusts as high as 50 mph. said.

Another warning for rainfall applies to southern England and the Midlands, including Bath, Oxford and Peterborough, from 5am to 6pm.

The map shows areas where a yellow weather warning for rain applies in England, along with the rainfall forecast.

(Meteorological Administration)

Most areas within the warning area are likely to see between 10 and 15 mm of rain, with some areas likely to see between 30 and 40 mm of rain, Mr Gunderson said.

It falls on saturated ground, increasing the potential for flooding and disruption.

Wet and windy weather is expected to continue throughout much of the UK for much of the UK, with Arctic air temperatures expected to cool slightly and move closer to average.

Friday will be a brisk day with showers in many areas, but showers will generally be more frequent in the west, the Met Office said.

Continued rain and locally strong winds are likely to move into some southern areas on Sunday, but northern areas are likely to see drier weather.

