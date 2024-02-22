US probes allegations of cartel ties with Mexican president's allies





U.S. law enforcement officials have spent years investigating allegations that allies of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met with drug cartels and stole millions of dollars from them after he took office, according to American archives and three people familiar with the matter.

The investigation, which has not yet been released, revealed reports of potential ties between powerful cartel members and Mexican advisers and officials close to the president while he governed the country.

But the United States never opened a formal investigation into Mr. López Obrador, and the officials involved ultimately abandoned the probe. They concluded that the U.S. government was unwilling to pursue allegations against the leader of one of America's key allies, said the three people familiar with the matter, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Mr. López Obrador called the allegations completely false, responding to questions from The New York Times on Thursday. He said news of the investigation would not affect Mexico's relations with the United States in any way, but said he was awaiting a response from the U.S. government.

Does this diminish the Mexican government's trust in the United States? Mr. López Obrador told a regular news conference, adding: “Time will tell.”

Drug cartels have long infiltrated the Mexican state, from the lowest to the highest levels of government. They pay the police, manipulate mayors, co-opt senior officials and dominate large swaths of the country.

But while recent efforts by U.S. officials have identified possible links between the cartels and associates of Mr. López Obrador, they have found no direct link between the president himself and the criminal organizations.

There is no investigation into President López Obrador, a Justice Ministry spokesperson said. The Department of Justice has the responsibility to investigate any allegations.

Much of the information collected by U.S. authorities came from informants whose accounts can be difficult to corroborate and sometimes end up being incorrect. Investigators obtained the information while investigating drug cartel activities, and it was unclear to what extent what the informants told them had been independently confirmed.

For example, records show that an informant told investigators that one of Mr. López Obrador's closest confidants met with Ismael Zambada Garca, a top leader of the Sinaloa drug cartel, before his victory in the 2018 presidential election.

Another source told them that after the president was elected, a founder of the notoriously violent Zetas cartel paid $4 million to two allies of Mr. López Obrador in hopes of being released from prison.

Investigators obtained information from a third source suggesting that drug cartels were in possession of videos of the president's sons collecting drug money, records show.

Mr. López Obrador has denied all allegations made by the informants.

U.S. law enforcement also independently tracked payments made by people they suspected of being cartel members to intermediaries for Mr. López Obrador, two of the people familiar with the matter said.

At least one of those payments, they said, was made around the time Mr. Lpez Obrador visited Sinaloa state in 2020 and met with the mother of drug lord Joaqun Guzmn Loera , better known as El Chapo and who is currently serving a life sentence in a US federal prison.

More than a decade ago, a separate investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered allegations that traffickers donated millions of dollars to Mr. López Obrador's unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2006. That investigation, which was detailed by three media outlets last month, was closed without charges. being brought.

For the United States, pursuing criminal charges against high-ranking foreign officials is a rare and complicated endeavor. Building a legal case against Mr. López Obrador would be particularly difficult. The last time the United States brought criminal charges against a senior Mexican official, it ultimately dropped the charges after his arrest caused a diplomatic rift with Mexico.

The Biden administration has a huge stake in managing its relationship with Mr. López Obrador, seen as essential to containing a migration surge that has become one of the most contentious issues in American politics. That's a top concern for voters heading into this fall's presidential election.

Mexico is also one of the United States' largest trading partners and the most important collaborator in U.S. efforts to slow the passage of illicit drugs like fentanyl across the southern border.

U.S. law enforcement has jurisdiction to investigate and bring charges against officials from other countries if they can demonstrate a connection to narcotics crossing the border into the United States.

While it is rare for U.S. agents to pursue high-ranking foreign officials, it is not unprecedented: the drug trial of Juan Orlando Hernández, the former president of Honduras, began this week in the Federal District Court of Manhattan.

Federal prosecutors in New York also won a corruption conviction last year against Genaro Garca Luna, Mexico's former public safety secretary, persuading a jury that he received millions of dollars in bribes. wine from the violent cartels he was supposed to pursue.

Even if efforts to scrutinize Mr. López Obrador's allies are no longer active, the revelation that U.S. law enforcement was quietly looking into corruption allegations against them could itself be damaging.

Media reports last month, including one from ProPublica, about a U.S. investigation into 2006 campaign donations for an election he did not win have ignited a firestorm in Mexico.

Mr. López Obrador has publicly denounced the stories, suggesting they were intended to influence the country's presidential election in June, in which his protégé, former Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, is leading the race for his replacement. He suggested the information could complicate negotiations on migration and fentanyl with the U.S. government, and said he was considering not hosting President Biden's homeland security adviser for a planned meeting in the Mexican capital.

How are we going to be able to sit at the table to talk about the fight against drugs if they, or one of their institutions, leaks information and harms me? said Mr. Lpez Obrador at a regular news conference a few days after the articles were published.

After President Biden called Mr. López Obrador, easing tensions, Mexico's foreign minister said the U.S. homeland security adviser had told Mexico that this was a closed issue for them .

The Biden administration has treated Mr. López Obrador with great care, avoiding public criticism and repeatedly sending senior officials to Mexico City to meet with him and press for sustained enforcement of migration rules in private.

The decision to leave the recent investigation on hold, the people familiar with the matter said, was caused largely by the failure of a separate and highly controversial corruption case. During the final months of the Trump administration in 2020, U.S. officials filed charges against Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, who served as Mexico's defense secretary from 2012 to 2018.

In a federal indictment, unsealed in New York after a years-long investigation called Operation Padrino, prosecutors accused General Cienfuegos of using the powers of his office to aid a violent criminal group called the H-2 cartel. to carry out its drug trafficking operations.

His arrest at the Los Angeles airport caused an uproar within the Mexican government, particularly among the leaders of the country's armed forces, who have assumed more responsibility and power under Mr. López Obrador.

The president said the charges were fabricated and his administration released more than 700 pages of intercepted communications from U.S. agents that claimed to demonstrate criminal activity but were deemed inconclusive.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, which already had a checkered history as the protagonist of a drug war considered bloody and futile, has suffered a major blow in its relations with the Mexican government.

Just weeks after the arrest, the U.S. Department of Justice, under heavy pressure from Mr. López Obrador, reversed course and dismissed the indictment, sending General Cienfuegos back to Mexico.

The episode not only undermined long-standing security arrangements between the two countries, but also left a deep impression on law enforcement officers north of the border, many of whom saw in the failure of this case a warning about similar efforts against other senior Mexican officials. .

Emiliano Rodriguez Mega contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/22/world/americas/mexico-president-drug-cartel.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos