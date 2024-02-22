AT&T outage wreaks havoc on US cellular networks





It started around 3:30 a.m. on the East Coast, with reports of an AT&T service outage. Customers complained on Reddit and X and logged their issues on Downdetector, a site that detects service outages.

The impact appears to be widespread; AT&T users from New York to Atlanta to Dallas said they had no signal and their phones were stuck in SOS mode. Several police departments, including in San Francisco, reported that some users were unable to contact 911 due to the outages. As of 9 a.m. ET, Downdetector showed more than 72,000 AT&T outages in the United States; the site benchmark for AT&T service issues is 42.

Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service outages this morning, AT&T spokesman Jim Greer said in a statement. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.

But it's not just about AT&T customers. All mobile carriers on Downdetector showed spikes Thursday morning, including giants Verizon and T-Mobile. But both companies confirmed there was nothing wrong with their networks; Rather, the complaints are collateral damage, with people trying to reach their AT&T contacts and not being able to.

We have not experienced any outages, a T-Mobile spokesperson told WIRED via email. Our network is functioning normally. Downdetector likely reflects the difficulties our customers encountered when trying to connect to users on other networks.

Likewise, a Verizon spokesperson said via email that Verizon's network was operating normally. Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier.

The news is not all bad. AT&T has confirmed that FirstNet, the first responder network built by AT&T, is operating normally. And while it's an imperfect or completely unusable substitute, depending on where you are, Wi-Fi calling should suffice as a workaround for now. (To enable Wi-Fi calling, go to your smartphone's Settings, then Network & Internet, then turn on the Wi-Fi Calling button. The exact wording may vary depending on your phone model and operating system .)

Cellular network outages occur quite frequently and can arise from many causes. Three things come to mind during major network outages, says Erik Keith, senior research analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence: cyberattacks, fiber cuts at critical network points, and software or hardware upgrades. systems that do not go as planned or cause unforeseen problems.

In this case, the latter explanation seems the most likely, says Doug Madory, director of Internet analytics at Kentik, a network monitoring company. That's quite unusual, Madory said, noting that even within the same household, some AT&T devices are affected while others are not. I guess they did some sort of internal software push and it wasn't compatible with certain subsets of these devices, and they're having a hard time going back.”

Although outages of this magnitude are rare, they occur around the world once or twice a year. Last month, Spanish operator Orange Espaa lost half of its network for hours due to a cyberattack. T-Mobile experienced a massive service outage of this magnitude a year ago, which it ultimately attributed to a third-party fiber outage issue. This issue, however, seemed more self-contained than the ripple effects seemingly caused by AT&T's problems.

On Thursday afternoon, the FCC said on X that it was actively investigating the outage. We are in contact with AT&T and public safety authorities, including FirstNet, as well as other providers, the agency said.

At that point, the incident seemed close to being resolved. As of 11 a.m. ET, DownDetector incidents had begun to decline, although more than 60,000 people were still reporting issues. Shortly after, AT&T said it had made significant progress on this issue. Our network teams took immediate action and so far three-quarters of our network has been restored, Greer said in an emailed comment at 11:14 a.m. ET. We are working as quickly as possible to restore service to remaining customers. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, DownDetector showed more than 3,000 reports, well below the peak of the issue.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as new information becomes available.

