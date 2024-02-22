Simplifying our payment applications in the United States





For over a decade, we've helped people around the world make simple, secure digital payments with Google Pay, whether they're shopping online or in brick-and-mortar stores. Today, millions of people in more than 180 countries use Google Pay to securely pay for purchases at their favorite retailers on desktop via ChromeOS, macOS and Windows PC, from Android and iOS apps and in-store. Android users can easily save, find and use their Google Pay payment methods on the go with Google Wallet.

Google Wallet continues to be the primary place where people can securely store payment cards used for contactless payment in stores, alongside other digital items such as public transport cards, driving, state IDs and much more. To simplify the app experience, the US version of the standalone Google Pay app will no longer be available starting June 4, 2024. You can continue to access the most popular features by tapping to pay in-store and managing payment methods directly from Google Wallet. , which is five times more used than the Google Pay app in the United States

What you need to know about this change

We want to help make this transition as smooth as possible. Everywhere you normally use Google Pay, from paying online to paying in store, remains the same. And for the millions of people who use the Google Pay app in India and Singapore, nothing will change as we continue to meet the unique needs of these countries.

Here are some updates Google Pay app users in the US should be aware of:

Manage your Google Pay balance from the Google Pay app until June 4: You can use the US version of the Google Pay app until June 4, 2024 to view and transfer your Google Pay balance to your bank account. You can continue to view and transfer your funds to your bank account after June 4, 2024 from the Google Pay website. Learn more about money transfers from Google Pay.Find deals and deals on Google: We know it's important to find the best deal when shopping. That's why we recently launched a new deals destination on Search. Changes to peer-to-peer payments: Starting June 4, 2024, you will no longer be able to send, request, or receive money to third parties via the US version of the Google Pay app.

We've invested in making payments as fast and seamless as possible, such as improving Google Pay autofill in Chrome, making it easier to pay for public transit, and expanding the types of passes you can store in Wallet . And moving forward, we'll continue to improve payment experiences like these.

You can download the latest version of the Google Wallet app for Android from Google Play. You can also access and manage your cards on the Google Pay website. For more information on the changes made, please see this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/products/google-pay/payment-apps-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos