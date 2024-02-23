First US moon landing since 1972 as private spacecraft lands on lunar surface





Houston-based Intuitive Machines says its Odysseus lander landed on the Moon today, becoming the first U.S.-built spacecraft to successfully land in more than 50 years and the first ever by a private company .

After some adjustments in the final hours, landing was scheduled for 6:24 p.m. EST, but mission control in Houston remained on hold for nearly 15 minutes while awaiting confirmation signals from the spacecraft.

Finally, at 6:37 p.m. ET, Mission Control announced: “We can confirm, without doubt, that our equipment is on the surface of the moon and we are transmitting.” » The condition of the lander was not yet clear, however.

“Today, for the first time in more than half a century, the United States returned to the Moon,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said once the moon landing was confirmed. “Today, for the first time in human history, a commercial company – an American company – has launched and directed the journey up there. And today is a day that shows the power and the promise of NASA's commercial partnerships.”

One day, after braking into an orbit inclined 80 degrees to the Moon's equator, Ulysses began a slow descent toward a point near the landing site, about 186 miles from the Moon's south pole.

The start of the descent was delayed about two hours after Intuitive Machines chose to keep Odysseus in an additional orbit, switching the lander to a different set of navigation sensors.

Intuitive machines

As it descended, onboard cameras and lasers were programmed to scan the ground to identify landmarks, providing directional information to the lander's guidance system to help refine the trajectory.

About 12 minutes before landing, the main engine ignited at an altitude of just under 20 miles, causing Odysseus to flip from a horizontal to vertical orientation and fall directly toward the surface.

As the spacecraft fell below 100 feet, an innovative camera array, known as “EagleCam,” built by students at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, was intended to fall and attempt to photograph the final descent of the lander from the side. NASA cameras aboard the spacecraft will photograph the ground directly below.

By the time Odysseus reached an altitude of about 33 feet above the surface, the main engine must have slowed down to the planned landing speed of about 2.2 mph – walking speed for the elderly.

The landing occurred near a crater known as Malapert A, a week after launch from the Kennedy Space Center.

A camera installed on the Odysseus lander captured an image of the moon beneath the spacecraft after a critical engine was started Wednesday to slow its launch into lunar orbit. Intuitive machines

Videos from the lander's onboard cameras and EagleCam cannot be transmitted back to Earth in real time, but Intuitive Machines engineers at the company's Nova Control Center in Houston expect the first images in about a half year. -hour.

A successful Moon landing would mark the first landing of an American-built spacecraft since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972 and the first ever of a privately built spacecraft.

Pittsburg-based Astrobotic hoped to win the honor last month with its Peregrine lander, but the mission was derailed by a propellant tank rupture shortly after the Jan. 9 launch. Two previous private lunar projects, one by Israel and the other by Japan, also ended. in check.

Only the governments of the United States, the Soviet Union, China, India and Japan succeeded in landing landers on the surface of the Moon, and the Japanese lander “SLIM” only succeeded only partially, overturned during its landing on January 19.

Both Peregrine and Odysseus were funded in part by NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS (pronounced CLIPS) program, designed to encourage private industry to develop transportation capabilities that NASA can then use to transport payloads to the Moon.

Artist's impression of Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander on the surface of the Moon. Intuitive machines

The agency's goal is to help jumpstart the development of new technologies and collect data that will be needed by Artemis astronauts who plan to land near the Moon's south pole later this decade.

NASA paid Astrobotic $108 million for its participation in the Peregrine mission and another $129 million for the Odysseus instruments and transport to the Moon.

What's on board the Odysseus lunar lander?

Odysseus was equipped with six NASA instruments and six other commercial payloads, including small lunar sculptures by artist Jeff Koons, proof-of-concept cloud storage technology, Columbia Sportswear insulation blankets and a small astronomical telescope.

Among NASA's experiments: an instrument to study the environment of charged particles on the moon's surface, another designed to test navigation technologies, and downward-facing cameras designed to photograph how gases from Lander engine exhaust disturbs the ground at the landing site.

Also on board: an innovative sensor using radio waves to accurately determine the amount of cryogenic propellant remaining in a tank in the weightless environment of space, a technology that should prove useful for lunar missions down the line and other deep space travel.

Odysseus and its instruments are expected to operate on the surface for about a week, until the sun sets at the landing site. At this point, the lander's solar cells will no longer be able to produce electricity and the spacecraft will shut down. Ulysses was not designed to survive the ultra-cold lunar night.

