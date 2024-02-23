Israel-Hamas war: Muslim pro-Palestinian supporter 'almost died' after throwing brick through window | uk news





A Muslim woman told Sky News she “could have died” after being hit by a brick thrown through her window for supporting Palestine.

The woman, named Mahetab, believes she was targeted because she had a Palestinian flag hanging from the window of her home.

She spoke after new figures revealed a sharp rise in anti-Muslim hatred recorded in the UK following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Since last year's atrocities, the number of Islamophobic incidents reported to monitoring agencies has more than tripled.

Mahetap said he heard a window breaking around 2:30 a.m. on February 5.

“That’s where I realized [was] “There are big bricks on the floor,” he told Sky News.

“The police saw the brick and said it could kill me.”

Mahetab decided to speak publicly to put pressure on police and parliament to take anti-Muslim hatred seriously.

And she vowed not to let this incident affect her.

Image: Mahetab's window was broken in the early hours of February 5.

“I will not be afraid of those people. “They will not stop me from doing what I need to do, and they will not stop me from supporting the causes I believe are right,” she said.

“I have never thought about changing my appearance because of these things, because this is me, I am Muslim and this is. [what] “We look alike.”

Mahetap said police were unable to find those responsible.

In the four months since 1,200 Israelis were killed and about 250 taken hostage by Hamas in southern Israel, 2,010 cases of online and offline abuse were recorded, according to Tell MAMA, a national project that records and measures anti-Muslim incidents in the UK.

This is the highest number of incidents in four months since Tell MAMA was launched in 2011.

The organization said the latest data was in stark contrast to a year ago, when 310 offline cases and 290 online cases were recorded between October 7, 2022 and February 7, 2023, for a total of 600 cases.

It follows more than 4,000 anti-Semitic incidents recorded by Jewish charities in the UK in 2023, a record high due to the “enormous scale” following the October 7 attacks.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that protects British Jews from anti-Semitic attacks, said the “outburst of hate” was an “utter disgrace”.

'It is unacceptable in our country'

Of the 901 offline instances of anti-Muslim hate, 535 instances of abuse, 77 threats, 83 assaults, 79 instances of vandalism, 69 instances of discrimination, 39 instances of hate speech, and 19 instances of anti-Muslim actions were reported. literature.

In one instance, inflammatory comments were made towards Muslims on a bus in east London, while another included reports that the word “Hamas” had been painted on the front door of a Muslim family.

In more than 65% of these cases, women were targeted, the group said.

READ MORE: Antisemitism has increased significantly in London, police say Anti-Semitic incidents related to the Holocaust appear to be on the rise.

Of the 901 offline cases, 576 were reported in London, 71 in the North West and 41 in the West Midlands.

Regions with the lowest number of offline cases included Wales (9) and Scotland (21).

Image: Tell MAMA urges political leaders to promote cultural tolerance. Photo:PA

“We are deeply concerned about the impact of the war between Israel and Gaza on hate crime and social cohesion in the UK,” said Iman Atta, director of Tell MAMA.

“The rise in anti-Muslim hate is unacceptable, and we want our political leaders to send a clear message that anti-Muslim hate is just as unacceptable in our country as anti-Semitism.

“There is no room for hate, and now more than ever it is essential that we maintain, foster and protect bonds between our communities so we can feel valued and safe in our communities and our country.”

