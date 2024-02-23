US military says Ukraine funding is vital as it 'rapidly runs out of money' for operations in Europe





Northeast Poland — As U.S. Congress debates $60 billion aid plan for Ukraine, U.S. military Europe tells CBS News that if the money is not approved soon by American legislators, it could go bankrupt.

“We're running out of money,” Col. Martin O'Donnell, a spokesman for the U.S. Army's Joint Europe-Africa Command in Poland, where U.S. forces are participating in massive exercises, told CBS News. “We currently have enough funds, but if nothing changes we hope to run out of money before the summer.”

O'Donnell's blunt assessment was the first time a senior military official went on camera to warn of the urgency of Ukraine funding, which is crucial not only to the effort of the Ukrainian war, but also for the broader operations of the American army in two vast regions.

The military is footing the bill for hundreds of millions of dollars contributed by the United States to Ukraine's war effort, including for exercises like the one currently taking place in Poland. But if the aid package is not approved, O'Donnell said the U.S. military in Europe and Africa would run out of money by May or June.

Pentagon official discusses consequences of not sending military aid to Ukraine 04:07

The U.S. military oversees the training of Ukrainian forces and the transportation of equipment across Europe to Ukraine, in addition to training and equipping U.S. troops in the region. All this could end, he said, if additional funding for Ukraine is not approved.

“There’s a lot of risk right now if we don’t get money,” O’Donnell said.

Asked what would happen if the money ran out, he said: “I don't really want to think about it. Both in terms of what we do on both continents [Europe and Africa], and both in terms of support for Ukraine. It’s in danger.”

Europe and Africa Command has “made adjustments within our own organization, but we have not yet compromised our readiness, nor the support we provided to Ukraine. We are not there yet,” he added. » said O’Donnell. “But, as I said, we are quickly approaching the time when potentially difficult decisions will have to be made.”

Col. Martin O'Donnell, U.S. Army Europe and Africa spokesperson, speaks with CBS News in Poland, Feb. 21, 2023. CBS News

He stressed that he was only talking about the budget and the impact on U.S. military operations in Europe and Africa, and noted that “of course, there is always an army behind us, and there always has a Ministry of Defense also behind us”. money can be reallocated, but again, there is only a limited amount of money available. »

The military's warning about the financial crisis comes amid heightened concern over Russia's military expansion intentions, as Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is on the brink. entering its third year.

“I can't stress enough how important this aid is to Ukraine. They need it now,” U.S. Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith told CBS News on Thursday. “This is crucial because, as we have seen time and time again throughout our history, if you don't stop a dictator, eventually he will continue. Ukrainians are fighting to defend their own territory. They are also fighting to defend the values ​​that we stand for. “We need to stop Russia now in Ukraine, get the Russians out of Ukraine, so that they have no hesitation to go further west and enter the territory of NATO.”

CBS News has gained exclusive access to live-fire exercises taking place this week in northern Poland, along one of the most sensitive borders separating democratic Europe from Russian territory.

Soldiers from the U.S. Army's 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart, Georgia, participate in a combat exercise near Suwalki Gap in northeastern Poland in late February 2024. Steve Berriman/CBS News

Soldiers from the Army's 3rd Infantry Division, based at Fort Stewart, Ga., imagined a scenario in which an unnamed adversary launched an attack on NATO's eastern flank. The operation for the soldiers was to reconquer the ground and force this anonymous enemy to retreat.

CBS News saw U.S. Bradley Fighting Vehicles charging through muddy fields, infantry troops spilling out and huge explosions shaking the ground as mine-clearing weapons were put to the test.

None of the soldiers or commanders participating in the exercise named the hypothetical “regional enemy” they faced during the exercise, but the chosen location spoke volumes.

The exercise took place near Suwalki Gap, a hilly region in northeastern Poland that military planners consider NATO's Achilles' heel.

The Suwalki Gap is a roughly 40-mile corridor in northeastern Poland that separates the Russian territory of Kaliningrad from Russian ally Belarus. CBS News

To the west of the gap is the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad. To the east is Belarus, Russia's close ally, where Russia has deployed troops and, reportedly, nuclear weapons. Only about 40 miles of NATO territory – the Suwalki Gap – separate Russian positions.

If the Kremlin launched an incursion into Poland and managed to close the gap, it would effectively cut off the Baltic states from the rest of their NATO allies.

Soldiers participating in U.S. Army exercises this week are preparing for any eventuality, 3rd Infantry Battalion commander Lt. Col. Timothy Decker told CBS News.

“We remain committed to our training to develop our tactical skills and remain a lethal force in deterring aggression,” he said.

But the military says its ability to continue providing this lethal, deterrent force against America's adversaries is now under threat, and it is counting on members of the US Congress to overcome their differences and keep the financial flow flowing, and quickly.

