Public Affairs Office | US charges four sailors from Arabian Sea ship carrying suspected Iranian-made advanced conventional weapons





A criminal complaint was unsealed today against four foreign nationals after U.S. naval forces interdicted a ship carrying suspected Iranian-made advanced conventional weapons in the Arabian Sea.

Two Navy SEALs lost their lives during the interdiction.

The Department of Justice extends its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the two Navy SEALs who lost their lives on January 11 while conducting an operation in the Arabian Sea, said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland . The charges resulting from this ban make clear that the Justice Department will use all legal authorities to hold accountable those who facilitate the flow of weapons from Iran to Houthi rebel forces, Hamas and other groups that endangering the security of the United States and our allies. .

The flow of missiles and other advanced weapons from Iran to Houthi rebel forces in Yemen threatens the people and interests of America and our partners in the region, said Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco. Two Navy SEALs tragically lost their lives in the operation that prevented the defendants charged today with allegedly smuggling Iranian-made weapons that the Houthis could have used to target U.S. forces and threaten freedom of navigation and a vital artery for commerce. Alongside our partners around the world, the Department of Justice will continue to deploy all available tools to combat this serious threat.

The FBI will aggressively investigate and disrupt attempts by the Iranian government to supply Houthi rebels with missile components for use against U.S. military ships, merchant ships and Israel, FBI Director Christopher Wray said. The defendants in the case allegedly transported suspected Iranian-made missile components for the type of weaponry used by Houthi rebels in recent attacks. The FBI is committed to using its global partnerships to stop the illegal flow of weapons that endangers U.S. national security.

According to the accusation, Mr. Pahlawan attempted to smuggle advanced missile components, including a warhead, to Houthi rebels for use against American cargo ships and ships crossing the Horn of Africa, the official said. Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Department of Justice's National Security Division. . The Department of Justice, in conjunction with partner U.S. agencies, works tirelessly to deprive bad actors of the means to threaten international shipping and endanger the lives of our men and women in uniform.

The complaint alleges that the defendants carried weapons consistent with those used by Houthi rebel forces and then lied to the U.S. Coast Guard when boarding the vessel, said U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Aber for the Eastern District of Virginia . I want to thank career prosecutors. and our law enforcement partners to ensure that the defendants now face justice in a U.S. court.

Today's complaint sends a message that the U.S. government will not tolerate acting as a proxy for the IRGC to harm Americans abroad, said the deputy director in charge of the field office. of the FBI in Washington, David Sundberg. The transportation of explosive materials intended to be used to threaten and cause damage is another example of the IRGC's disruptive and hostile actions. The FBI and our U.S. government partners will continue to disrupt efforts by hostile foreign governments who seek to intimidate and cause harm through violence.

According to court records, on the night of Jan. 11, U.S. Central Command naval forces operating from the USS LEWIS B. PULLER, including Navy SEALs and members of the Guard Maritime Security Response Team American coast to the east, boarded an unflagged dhow, a small vessel, in the Arabian Sea, off the coast of Somalia. The U.S. boarding team encountered 14 individual sailors aboard the ship.

During a search of the dhow, the US boarding team reportedly located and seized what appear to be advanced Iranian-made conventional weapons. Preliminary analysis of the advanced conventional weaponry indicates it includes critical components for medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) and anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCMs), including a warhead and propulsion components, according to court records and guidance. The type of weaponry found aboard the dhow is believed to be consistent with weaponry used by Houthi rebel forces in recent attacks on U.S. merchant ships and military vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

According to court records, the Navy brought the fourteen sailors aboard the USS LEWIS B. PULLER after determining the dhow was unsafe and unseaworthy. On February 11, the United States obtained arrest warrants for four of the sailors aboard the dhow, specifically defendants Muhammad Pahlawan, Mohammad Mazhar, Ghufran Ullah, and Izhar Muhammad. Pakistani identity cards were allegedly found on the dhow for each of the four accused. The United States also obtained ten warrants for the arrest of key witnesses against the other people on board the ship.

The defendants and material witnesses were transferred from the USS LEWIS B. PULLER to the Eastern District of Virginia. The four defendants and eight of ten material witnesses appeared today for the first time before a U.S. magistrate judge in Richmond.

Defendant Muhammad Pahlawan is charged with: (1) intentionally and illegally transporting a nuclear warhead on board the dhow, knowing that the warhead would be used by Houthi rebel forces against commercial and naval vessels in the Red Sea and waters surrounding areas; and (2) providing materially false information to U.S. Coast Guard officers during the boarding of the dhow regarding the vessel's crew and cargo. Co-defendants Mohammad Mazhar, Ghufran Ullah and Izhar Muhammad were also charged with providing false information to U.S. Coast Guard officers during the boarding of the dhow regarding the vessel's crew and/or cargo.

Pahlawan faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted of illegally transporting a nuclear warhead, and all four defendants face a maximum sentence of five years in prison if convicted of making false statements. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, Assistant Attorney General Matt Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division, Deputy Director-in-Charge David Sundberg from the FBI's Washington Field Office and U.S. Attorney Jessica. D. Aber of the Eastern District of Virginia made the announcement.

The FBI's Washington Field Office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are investigating the case, with significant assistance provided by the Department of Defense, U.S. Central Command, the U.S. Navy, the Department's Office of International Affairs of Justice, the Department of State, and the Department of Homeland Security, including the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Troy A. Edwards Jr., John T. Gibbs and Gavin R. Tisdale of the Eastern District of Virginia and Attorney Lesley Woods of the National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is just an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

