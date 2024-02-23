Houthis order ban on ships linked to Israel, US and UK in Red Sea | News from the Houthis





Yemen's Houthi rebels also announce underwater weapons, as their leader vows to continue attacks amid the Gaza war.

Yemen's Houthis say they have banned ships linked to Israel, the United States and the United Kingdom from sailing in surrounding seas, as rebels seek to strengthen their military campaign, which they say is aimed at supporting the Palestinians in Gaza.

The Houthis' Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center on Thursday sent notices about the ban to maritime insurers and companies operating in the region, Reuters news agency cited a statement as saying.

The Houthis' communication, the first to the shipping industry and outlining a formal ban in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea, came in the form of two notices, it said. Reuters.

It concerns vessels owned in whole or in part by Israeli, American and British persons or entities, as well as those sailing under their flags.

The warning comes amid continued Houthi attacks that have disrupted international trade on the shortest sea route between Europe and Asia, and counterattacks by U.S. and British forces hoping to deter the rebels.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have launched repeated attacks on shipping in the region since November.

They said the attacks were a response to Israeli military operations in Gaza, which killed nearly 30,000 people in four months. They vowed to continue their solidarity campaign with the Palestinians until Israel ends the war.

On Thursday, Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi also said the group had used underwater weapons in its attacks.

Operations in the Red and Oman Seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden continue, are intensifying and are effective, he added in a televised speech.

The Houthis took control of the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen in 2014. A Saudi-led coalition supported the Yemeni government militarily in the ensuing conflict, but the Houthis continued to maintain their control and have gained strength and military capabilities. .

[Al Jazeera]

Continued attacks

The Houthi attacks have disrupted international trade along a route that accounts for about 15% of global maritime traffic.

Several shipping companies have rerouted their ships to the southern tip of Africa, delaying delivery times and adding an additional 3,000 to 3,500 nautical miles (5,500 to 6,500 km) to their route.

In response to these attacks, American and British forces began launching air raids on Yemen in January. The United States has also reclassified the Houthis as a terrorist group. But the attacks show no signs of slowing down.

On Thursday, the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) said it carried out four self-defense raids against the Houthis, destroying seven anti-ship cruise missiles, a mobile ballistic missile launcher and a drone that it said came from controlled areas of Yemen by the Houthis.

CENTCOM separately said one person was injured after two Houthi missiles hit a British cargo ship in the Red Sea, and added that the United States had previously shot down six Houthi drones in the Red Sea, identified as imminent threats to American and allied warships. .

Meanwhile, the French navy shot down two drones over the Red Sea, the Defense Ministry said.

The navy, which has two frigates deployed in the area, detected a threat during the night from Wednesday to Thursday and destroyed two drones, it is specified. Earlier this week, it shot down two more drones overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

On Monday, the European Union officially launched a naval mission to protect ships in the Red Sea against the Houthis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/22/houthis-order-ban-on-israel-us-and-uk-linked-ships-in-the-red-sea The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos