Russia is withdrawing from a landmark 1956 fisheries agreement with Britain in response to additional sanctions imposed by Britain.

This deal gave British ships access to rich fishing grounds along the Barents Sea, the coast of the Kola Peninsula, and the coast of Kolguyev Island.

The agreement was signed in London by Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev in May 1956, a turning point in the Cold War.

That same year, he criticized Joseph Stalin, proposed peaceful coexistence with the West, and visited Britain in April.

Russia withdrew from a 1956 fishing agreement with Britain that would have allowed British ships to fish in the Barents Sea.

(Getty)

“It is difficult to say what drove Nikita Khrushchev when he accepted this agreement in 1956, but it was certainly not in the national interest,” House Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in a statement.

The British need to study some proverbs. Russians speak slowly but ride fast.

It comes as Britain imposed sanctions Wednesday on six people responsible for the Arctic penal colony where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was killed last week.

Since the invasion began, Britain has imposed increasingly stringent sanctions on Russia. Despite the country's economy growing 3.6% last year, the sanctions have been declared economic war by the State Duma.

Vyacheslav Volodin announced his decision to withdraw from the 1956 fishing deal with Britain.

(AP)

When people ask whether we can respond to sanctions, the answer is 'we can,' Volodin said. He added that British ships had caught thousands of tonnes of cod and haddock in Russian waters.

Putin's close allies reiterated the Kremlin's current orthodoxy, which views the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 as a tragedy and sees Mikhail Gorbachev as a failure deceived by deceptive Western intentions to humiliate Russia.

With Gorbachev we lost our fatherland, with Putin we got it back, he said.

